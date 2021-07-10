Here we go again with another protest against the great American flag . During the olympics, one of our representatives turned her back to the flag in protest and of course the butthole swamp defended her. Not to make it a black or white issue but it was a black female who done so. This is just one more embarrassment to America from one of it’s own. One thing we can do is embarrass ourselves without the help from any other country. What other country would put up with that type of action anyway? And even worse, support it. Which in other words means that our leaders support disrespect and humiliation towards America. We are beyond the term “divided states of America”.
I am ashamed of the disrespect to our country from within our own. These actions are a slap in the face to all veterans who fought to make our country great. Both dumbocrats and republicans are to blame for actions such as that. I know that Trump
would of never condoned such things. They need to pack up and find a better place to live, if they’re so displeased with this one. No other country will allow them to act as they do and neither should this one. Unfortunately at the same time, these buttholes also have the right and freedom to make such fools of theirselves and the rest of us.
I pray for the day when I can write about the bright future but I won’t be holding my breath. Due to the idiots that support these type of so called protests, they get to live in their moment or five minutes of fame. Trump was a get it done, problem solving type of person who had the border under control. Whispering Biden and hide n seek Harris are problem creators. Illegals are crossing the border so much with no place to go to the point of being bussed and flown (at our expense) to be released at unknown locations. All the while carrying diseases and drugs with them. Trump is an example of what Washington should be. But he’s up against the establishment that doesn’t like progress or change. That problem lies in both parties as we all can see.
I can’t understand how were supposed to feel safe under their leadership when all they seem to do is run us into one ditch after the other. I have a sense of humor but this isn’t funny anymore. Now we live in a world of WOKE which is even worse than being politically correct. Can someone please give some hope to America?
And on top of things, the NY elections have their own issues to be dealt with. Thats only a bad sign of things to come with other elections. What a surprise….if you’re an idiot. But I know you’re not an idiot because you read my articles and understand what I have to say. Thank you for your support. J.P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.