It’s a shame that our 39th president Jimmy Carter in 1977 was once considered “the worst president in history” compared to what we have now in 2021. I am sure a lot of you, due to age know what I am talking about and remember Carter (who Biden has made look real good). Now, we are worse off than ever and that’s a fact not an opinion. Biden used his campaign to argue that Trump “didn’t know what he was doing” with the virus and pandemic but now we are no better off concerning the virus and no answers are to be found. The boarder crossings are a big contributor to the virus still spreading along with the drugs they bring in as well.
Whenever Biden attempts at a speech, he stops mid way through sentences and then bolts off stage afterwards to avoid any questions. As bad as he looks to us, he looks even worse to the rest of the world who keeps taking advantage of his incapability. This fool needs to step down if America is to ever recover from what all he has caused in his short amount of time in office. Were eventually going to be at the point of no recovery if not. China and Russia have their armies and governments supporting them while we have an abused armed forces and a weak and corrupt government. Its time to wake up and realize the position we’ve let ourselves get into. Our leaders are leading us to doom with no hope of return.
With the worst military withdrawal in history, Biden has also now lifted sanctions on Afghanistan which destroys what little we had over them. Biden is the last person helping, supporting or defending this country but the first person destroying it. We were meant to be independent and respected, something Trump had accomplished once again.
But there is one dumbocrat standing up against his party and thats Sen. Joseph Manchin. If only Mitch would grow a pair himself instead of kissing their butts to sell out the republicans and America. The best thing I’ve heard lately was about the two dumbocrats who were carjacked after being the ones pushing for police reform. Its about time these politicians became the victims of their own policies. Until our politicians become apart of the consequences of their actions, there is no justice and they will never understand what they have done. If anyone should feel i am mistaken, please feel free to respond. We can no longer depend on the problems to be the solutions. The problem being the swamp. I can only hope for a better and happy new year….but I doubt it.
- Thank you. J.P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.