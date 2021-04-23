There are good and bad doctors, good and bad lawyers- good and bad people and even good and bad politicians. But in my opinion, you can’t find a good one. Which is a whole other issue…there are good and bad cops. But when a person does not listen to a cop, resists arrest, does not cooperate, puts up a fight, flee the cop, then that person is only making the situation worse for theirselves. I for one would never want to see an officer shoot anyone or be shot him or herself. But I would say in about 99% of the cases the person who isn’t cooperating and has a history with run ins with the law, bring on the actions of the cop or consequences upon themselves.
As for the individuals out there who criticize cops and how they do their jobs, put on the uniform and do their job then along with dealing with the pressure and putting up with the type of individuals they do. Sit down, shut up and stop defending and making excuses for the ones rioting and not cooperating. Its during theses types of event when people get shot.
People who have no reason to run will not run. People who run, have something to hide. It is unfortunate when situations go from bad to worse. Bad things happen. I would never defend a bad or dirty cop, but when the situation turns a good cop bad, it is only the fault of the runner. This sent a blacks vs whites issue. Its an issue of wrong vs right. The days we live in now; defunding police is not the solution. It is just another problem. The criminals have too many second chances and rights along with getting too much sympathy for the lifestyle they chose.
Criminals are a threat to our lives. The democrats are greatly responsible for how things are these days. They support riots, bail outs. Who is defending the honest people? This is all wrong. A blind fool could see it. The problem is, theres too many blinded fools out there.
As I said before, I hope I offended someone who deserves it. Open your eyes and see right from wrong. Also on a short note; IMO I feel we should defund the worthless, union teachers, who should do their jobs as teachers instead of b******g about having to do their job. Also defund the politicians who are not worth a red cent. Politicians and teachers do not protect or defend us.
Thank you for reading. I support only Trump. - J. P. Duddy
