Less than a year in office and Biden is sinking in the polls worse than any president in history. He’s starting to make Carter look really good as time goes on but the worst part is as awful of a job Biden’s doing, were the ones who pay the price. The Dems have changed the rules of life so much that were treated as terrorist for voicing our own opinions against anything, including the damage the swamp keeps doing. While the real threats to America are busy laughing at how our boarders are wide open for the illegals, the drugs, the diseases and whatever else. Biden and the swamp are the real terrorist for allowing things to get this bad.
There is a large revolt on the rise, like I have said already and the swamp is the one to blame. We are being stripped of our rights. The IRS is being expanded. The FBI watches our every move. This is how Hitler took control and history is repeating itself and it’s taking place in our country this time.
The swamp only wants us to sit down and shut up, that is unless you want to riot and destroy cities, homes, businesses and so forth while supporting worthless acts as BLM or WOKE. But if you’re what is considered old school, and work, pay taxes, then you’re under their thumb. The swamp wants you to be dependent on them, in order for them to control you and your every move. There is no future for this country.
This new generation is so stupid, and the swamp takes full advantage of that. They think “free” will last forever, but free only happens when someone else is footing the bill. The money will and already is running out.
We will all be left with no food, money or jobs once the swamp has their day. Cancel culture is going to cancel us all out as China becomes the new boss, not that it isn’t already. Biden is busy selling us out to be dependent on the rest of the world instead of being independent as Trump did. Our armed forces are waving a white flag as were forced to run away. The police are defunded as the IRS is made larger. The land of the free and home of the brave is now the land of the free stuff and home of no-one brave. The swamp is afraid of us who know better because we aren’t blind to their plans of destruction.
The Dems, who are now a two part system with the old and young, are in trouble. We must keep using our voice while we still have one, no matter what they put up against us.
This is not apart of the plans that were made for America. And we were never supposed to sit down and let it happen. Take a stand against the swamp. We can’t afford not to. We need Trump more now than ever. Oh and can anyone tall me what the sidekick fool Kamala is doing in New Jersey talking to kids but not at Mexico City to address boarder issues? I thought that was one of her issues to deal with or did she push off that job to the side? Whose side is it she is defending anyway? It sure isn’t ours.
Thanks for reading- J. P. Duddy
