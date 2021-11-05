Were now suffering the consequences of a rigged election and it doesn’t look as if any control of how quickly and far down we will end up. With movements like WOKE and BLM, our government calling us terrorist if we speak out against them, boarder issues and I could go on. The swamp controlled the election and now they’re controlling our lives. Trump had things in control and was repeated amongst other leaders. Our economy was greatly improved with more jobs coming back to America, a controlled boarder, more affordable lifestyle and making vaccines possible. The swamp on the other hand, didn’t like that so they went and screwed things up just for spite of Trump and his supporters, of which outnumbered the swamp’s expectations.
Now things are out of control and getting worse as time goes on. Why are we worried more about caring for illegal than the ones who legally try to come here, the right way or our homeless who don’t get any attention at all? Illegals are an issue that the swamp can take credit for dumping onto of us. They can no longer or even try to control the boarder, so they just ignore it and never admit to the mistakes they’ve made.
So now that were aware that our votes no longer matter, we can only hope the “system” will work in favor of Americans once again. Biden keeps sinking like a rock in the polls and he’s determined to take us down with him. The election had to of been rigged to get a fool like that and his vice fool in office. The proof is in the pudding. It will all come to light eventually. Unfortunately it will probably be after most the damage is done. As I was writing, the news reported that Bumbling Biden is building a wall around his home, one that I am positive we are paying for.
This is our tax money well wasted. I guess he doesn’t want anyone crossing any “boarders” into his home, safe away from the destruction he has caused. Am I the only one upset about this? I shouldn’t be. But hey, maybe all the money being made from Hunter’s “artwork” is whats paying for it. Thats a whole other story that should also upset you. Everything at this point gets to me, as this is beyond worse than I ever imagined we would see.
This isn’t how this country was supposed to end up. We are being subjected to destruction from within. Our veterans didn’t fight for things to be like they are. The fools in this administration do not support us or this country. We are being destroyed and starved with empty shelves and inflation. We can all agree a tank of gas was a lot cheaper a year ago when Biden wasn’t in office. i was going to go as a dumbocrat for Halloween, but my head wouldn’t fit up my butt that far.
Plus, theres too many of them running around already, why add insult to injury. Why would I flatter them anyways? We can all use some humor at this point. If I offend some, I don’t care. In fact, I hope I do offend those fools. Their stupidity offends me. I was pleased to see, when I attended the Woolly Worm in the great town of Beattyville, all the pro Trump merchandise. Funny, I couldn’t find anything with pro Biden stamped on it…..wonder why.
We support Trump because he supports us, and at this point is one of few if not the only one. The swamp wants to shut us up and out. Our failed education system in America should be teaching our future generation how to actually think for themselves and not brainwashing them into thinking they can change genders. Our country needs a spine, not more safe spaces. Thanks for reading! Till next week
- J.P. Duddy
