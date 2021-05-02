With the times we are living in, it isn’t a good time to be much of anything. This isn’t a good time to be politician, a cop, a judge, a black person, a white person or any type of person at all. No matter who or what we are, it doesn’t seem to be a good thing. I am sixty six years old, born in 1954. I have lived through the Vietnam War and the protests and riots that came from it. Times will never be perfect but as for America, it was the best of times. Even through the problems back then, everything was not political like it is now. This is the worse thing that could ever happen. Its all upside down and inside out.
Now, if you don’t get your way (even when you’re in the wrong) all you need to do is riot until you get it your way. We now live in a time of spinelessness and fear. If you don’t give them what they want they will destroy and riot. This is what people do in this time we live in. As I said, times have never been perfect and never will be but if the butthole Dumb-ocrats, who actually support this mob rule way of America, don’t get off our backs, then this is only going to get worse. Which may be hard to believe.
This switch needs flipped and reset before we all destroy each other. Let me just say something before you misunderstand this article. If a person is or does wrong, there should be consequences. But when a person is wrong and protests or riots to defend wrong by mob rule, then they get their way. We now live in fear of right and wrong. Because when wrong becomes right, things only go from bad to worse. When Maxine Waters actually said she would support riots if she did not like the outcome (George Floyd trial), only makes matters worse. The trial convicted on all three charges. This is how the system works. But maybe this should or shouldn’t be said. The family of Floyd got a nice settlement, financially, before the trial even happened. Just as the trial ended and the people had a rally and not a riot (thank God), another young girl was shot dead. I wish this type of issue would never happen again. But we all know it will. This time the outcome and results may not be the same. But if you don’t get your way, don’t riot. Mob rule is getting old and were tired of it. We can’t afford it any longer even as our leaders in the SWAMP of Washington supports and funds it. Take note- the Washington SWAMP lives outside the results of riots.
They are protected and unaffected. We The American People did not allow things to get this way. The SWAMP we elected did. We are told exactly what we want to hear prior to election and then they do the complete opposite once they are in. We can stop thinking the problem will ever be the solution.
Trump ran on law and order and did as he said he would when campaigning in 2016. But that isn’t what the SWAMP wants. They prefer lawlessness and disorder. As I said, they are protected by personnel and body guards of which we pay for while living in their nice, secluded homes far away from the mess they’ve created. Mob rule is not the answer but it sure seems to work. So maybe its time for a new mob rule in the way of right against wrong. Not black against white.
We all need to vent, but please don’t turn yourself into a crazed animal. If you act like on, you should be treated as one. Because if you don’t control a crazed animal, then they control you. Don’t riot! I support only Trump. Thank you. John P. Duddy
