I would like to have someone tell me when all of this bail out money is spent, who is going to bail us out? The used to say, “when a hole gets too deep, stop digging”. Well I guess when the government digs themselves into a deep hole, they just keep going. Our government thinks paying people more on unemployment than when they were working will somehow get the people back to work. Oh, I’m sure that idea will succeed just fine..Or, to bail out states who ran themselves broke and bail outs for pension funds. I guess it pays to be stupid! And to do things in the wrong way and be rewarded for it. And the hole just keeps getting deeper.
I hate to imagine all the details of this bail out deal that we will never know. I heard that only about 7-9% of this bill that the Dems passed, goes to the virus. This makes me, and anyone with a brain, sick! So they can’t see anything wrong with what they’ve done? Bumbling Biden is real proud of the way he has destroyed our country in just about fifty five days- most to spite Trump who had turned things around. But now we are all back to the old school swamp logic just as we seemed to be getting a grip of things and the virus. Now our borders are wide open to the virus all over again.
The hole just keeps getting deeper, so lets just keep digging. We might as well just dig ourselves right down into China since they will soon take over what was once the United States of America. Along with North Korea and Russia.
The hole just keeps getting deeper. Now we’ve become the “Divided” States of America. Washington is as good as a one party system- Democrats, due to fault of spineless Republicans. Now we have become dependent on Washington to provide for us. The hole keeps getting deeper. If ou understand anything about history- this is how Hitler took control of people. He took their money, their guns, and total control! Then gave them a train ride to their death. The hole keeps getting deeper. They say history repeats itself and it is now.
But in a bad way. Everything our parents and grandparents fought and died for and against is what we’ve become. As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I guess I shouldn’t even say parents or grandparent anymore due to cancel culture. Where in the hell did that even come from? I for one am offended by all of these brain fart fools who are always offended all of the time! Were all offended by you people. So for all of those brain fart fools, go into your little safe space and hug your puppies or whatever it is you do in there! Lets just cancel out cancel culture before we end up having to rewrite the Webster’s Dictionary to make everyone happy. Even if it was re-written, they still wouldn’t be happy.
The hole keeps getting deeper. But with Bien in charge, everyday it will get worse. As today is better than tomorrow will be. And so on and so on. I am sorry to repeat myself to the start of the article but once again, when all the bail out money is spent, who is going to bail us out?
Thank you for the time you took to read this. I trust only Trump! - John P. Duddy
