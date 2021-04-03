Whenever the economy picks back up, it will only be thanks to the defiant, independent American people with spines. To make that happen, the American people must first, WANT to get back to a more normal lifestyle. Time will not make that happen on it’s own and get us back to the way it was. But it’s time to move on. The swamp would rather keep us shut down so that we are dependent on them. Thats how socialism works. The longer the shut down lasts, the more the American people will get used to the swamp’s financial support. Which could in return, for a lot of people, become a lifestyle. The stimulus check and making more on unemployment than actually working doesn’t encourage some to get back to work. It only keeps the economy shut down which is what the swamp wants. And with seasons changing, the virus will come and go now that winter is over. The visors will drop off for now and return again this winter. Get used to it, we have everything else- the common cold, unfortunate cancers and much more. We must work through it all to survive.
Stand up- be strong and work through it. (Don’t shut down) I am sure a lot of individuals may get upset with what I write but it needs to be said. It isn’t fair nor right that the people who don’t work (but are able to) get paid more than the actual hard-working, honest ones. It is ok for some to receive help when losing a job ….for a while.
But it shouldn’t become a permanent lifestyle or vacation as it has for the ones out there working the system to their benefit. (Instead of actually working a job, which they could do) This needs stopped! We are all aware that this is true. If you are one of many who works the system and find that offensive, than this was worth writing.
With all that said, lets talk about Hunter Biden….an issue which was a great part of bubbling Biden’s coverups. Even during the election which is the real issue and not “fake news”. As the fake news are more on Trump and his family. The Bidens sure know how to get a free pass at things. Trumps issues, as I said was the actual fake news made up from the swamp. Trump had no part in what the swamp attempts to cover up. I for one do not trust the government anymore due to what we have become and the consequences of the swamp’s actions. This and many more issues I will be writing on. Its a shame that all that is written is true and needs said and heard. We can no longer look the other way and allow things to get worse as time goes on. The democrats are not in control- they are OUT of control. The swamp needs stopped in order for America to have a future worth being proud of.
Thank you for reading. I support and trust only Trump. God help America. - John P. Duddy
