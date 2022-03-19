Only a fool would think our country is headed in the right direction. It isn’t like we are blind to how fast things are deteriorating. Our leaders still choose to get our oil from Russia while depending on other countries for various things as well. We COULD be independent as we were under the Trump administration but our leaders refuse to let that happen. This isn’t rocket science but you would sure think it’s close to it, the way the Swamp does things. It isn’t the world we should only fear, but our so called leaders/dumbocrats who are determined to destroy. NO ONE is supporting us or defending us. Putin is in total control whether the swamp admits it or not.
I am not saying I support him but we have to be realistic about the world were living in. It’s past time our leaders open their eyes and realize what they are doing and have already done. They see no wrong in their doing and act like were dumb for seeing it. That is the problem itself. They think we should all go electric anyway but what creates electricity? oil. Along with the materials- rubber and plastic and the machinery…I could go on. All the products we depend on. We will not survive by wind mills and solar energy alone. Were being forced back into the Stone Age. The rest of the world is bent on destroying us and our leaders are the ones helping them. We are being forced to stand down and go woke. Hey swamp members, give me a call and we can discuss the issues, you jack ***** have caused.
We the people have a voice that matters whether you like it or not. Trump proved that we already have what we need here at home. But the swamp needs us to be independent so we can fill their pockets. Much like the tin man, we need oil or we will rust up. Maybe if someone could talk to the swamp like they are children, they would get it. It isn’t like they’re mature adults. How did we allow people like this to control our lives? ….we didn’t. It isn’t because elected them. I would love to have someone try to prove me wrong. That would be fun. I could use a good laugh. Or are they like the AOC; can only talk not read? Thanks for the ones who support and enjoy my articles even if we don’t agree on everything……but you’re a fool if you don’t.
- J.P.D.
