Were playing Russian roulette with Putin running the show. I feel Biden has sold us out to the rest of the world, mostly thanks to Hunter and his ‘deals’. Right now Putin is holding a club over Biden’s head, holding all he has to hide from America against him and deals we will never find out about. With all the fake news about Trump, REAL issues are silently unfolding before our eye. Biden started when he stated Putin never wanted to see him as president. That couldn’t of been more false since Putin was waiting for a fool like Biden to take over and make his move.
We aren’t as stupid as the swamp thinks we are or wants us to be. Or maybe we are and it’s time for a major revolt before its too late. We are no longer respected or feared. We are a joke. But hold on because its only getting worse. Biden has also stated that the middle class would do and be better under him. Now the middle class has no class left. No one is exempt from Biden’s way of doing things. That is except the swamp who are doing just fine without a care in the world. Our government is hiding endless information from us. Trump brought issues to the surface but the swamp can’t stand that. But the Trump along with his supporters are on the rise. He is the only way that America will ever recover. hard to believe, but its a bigger mess now than the 1st time he took office after Obama. Once a person becomes a politician they apparently sell their soul to the devil, both parties. A democrat will stab you in the back while a republican will stab you in the gut. Trump worked for America. Politicians work for the swamp.
Biden has proven he works for the rest of the world, of whom he wants us to be dependent on and never mind the fact that we could be independent. Biden is the problem, not Putin or anyone else. Its a proven fact that Biden is deathly afraid of Putin, but as Americans, we should be afraid of Biden and his ability to **** things up. And don’t forget, thats the swamp’s words…literally. Biden and his roadie Harris do a great job of just that. Please God, please Trump, help us all.
- J.P.D.
