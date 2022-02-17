The Dems are hell bent on destroying what is left of this country ever since the day they got in office. These are our United States, not theirs. With their WOKE, police defunding, criminal supporting, safe space hiding, armed forces standing down- they clearly do not represent us anymore. And NOW the government is going to start giving out crack pipes. It’s not like we don’t already supply them with needles.
Back in the Ragean years, it was ‘say no to drugs’. Now it’s “heres a pipe and a needle supplied by our generous tax payers.” As if the drug crisis isn’t already a big enough problem, now lets just encourage it. But if you’re a diabetic, have cancer or any other ACTUAL health issues, then unless you can afford insurance then you’re on your own. Another wonderful asset to our country is it’s weight problem, go to Wal Mart and you’ll see what I mean. That and people who smoke while on oxygen.
I’m just saying it like it is. Obesity rates affect more than we think as far as work forces, insurance rates and more. But obesity and drugs isn’t all we have to show for ourselves. We still have lung cancer and liver issues from smoking and drinking. The government supplies us with our booze and smokes so now heres our needles and pipes. These things are all choices that we have control of to do or not to do. One of the few choices we still have left concerning our lives. I am 67 and never have smoked or been a drinker or took drugs and that was and still is MY choice.
On a side note, those who abuse alcohol and then think they should get in a car and take a few lives out on the way, those people who are victims of drunk drivers did NOT have a choice. Think about your action’s consequences once in while from your choice of lifestyle. If you need help, get it. You may get endless second chances but when you take or hurt another life, they don’t.
- J.P. Duddy
