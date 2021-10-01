A major issue that can be found within all systems, to which we depend on, is corruption. Corruption is why problems will not be solved, problems that affect and control all our lives. For example, Hillary Clinton, the FBI, CIA and others, can get away and cover up anything as they wave their finger at us in shame to know better. Until there are consequences for everyone equally, there will never be justice. Hillary is only an example of the double standards. both Dems and Reps are in on the corruption in countless ways.
The rich can get by with murder; literally. I guess we have all just accepted the corruption as a part of the system, which is sad but true. We can’t do anything about it because we can’t depend on any leader to correct the issue. Maybe someone has an answer to this but I don’t. The honest people have no one to turn to for support.
As I was writing this, I was also watching the news which was discussing the boarder issues with no response from Biden or Harris. But Dumbocrat Maxine Waters was sure to be heard to give her opinion on the claims of agents on horseback whipping individuals, which is untrue. The agent on the horse was controlling his horse with the reigns and no person was ever “whipped”.
But Waters always like to stir the pot and blow things up with exaggeration or false statements in hopes to start a riot. The democrats are responsible for the corruption and countless issues that were left to deal with. They ignore the problems they created, while in the real world, were left to shop empty shelves or overpriced items. We all pay for their stupidity.
There is no end in sight on how much worse it can get. People trying to protect the country are being fired or are quitting due to lack of support from our government. This includes police, boarder control agents, armed forces, first response and many others. Honest, hard working Americans have been left behind and forgotten. Socialism is the new way of life. The rough and tough generation that made America great are a dying breed and is being replaced by safe space dwellers or puppy hugging fools who don’t understand the consequences of their stupidity.
The all about me generation is being taken advantage of and brain washed by the swamp. Washington loves stupid people which is why our education is plummeting. Look at the next generation and their sense of entitlement along with lack of knowledge. They think they already know everything while they live off their parents until they die. They’re in real trouble when they get smacked with reality. Just one of the consequences of the WOKE.
While America focuses on global warming, China and Russia are arming up their military and taking advantage of bumbling Biden. Biden has destroyed what was once the greatest and most respected country. Please God and Trump, help us all.
Thanks for reading.
- J. P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.