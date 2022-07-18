I am sure we all hate to think things could ever get worse and even worse happens.
When another hard-working older man was attacked by a younger larger person and in self-defense stabbed his attacker to death and was put in jail for defending himself. When if in fact the broken law system actually worked as it should.
This attacker would have been in jail as he was only one of endless repeat offenders allowed to violate honest hard-working people endlessly.
The death of the attacker is a great thing for society due to the fact he will never offend again. And the person who was defending himself should be praised for his actions.
And to make something perfectly clear—this to me is not a black against white issue. It is clearly a right against wrong issue. So, don’t misunderstand the statement I have made. You know what I meant in what I said and if you feel I am wrong, you are clearly just a brainless butthole and I am sure you are a Dumbo crat who allowed crime to get as bad as it is.
We have all come to the point we are all victims of crime and bad politics and bad politicians, laws and lawyers. And without the right to even defend ourselves. We all have more to fear, more about our government than the rest of the world. Our government is killing us by defending the wrong people. Our government supports and defends border crossing drug dealers while charging horseback border agents for doing their job and were clearly controlling their horses with their reins and not whipping anybody and this is only one of endless examples against America by our government.
The Dumbo crats are clearly in control and out of control. Things that are now issues never were before throughout history like work, gender issues, going green. All of these things that have now destroyed us all.
And nobody on no matter what side you may be on is happy. I lived thru the ‘60s and the ‘70s and somehow back then we came together but now I wonder if we will make it each day and how much worse it will get tomorrow.
I am sure you all understand me by now and know I am a Republican. But I have very little hope for the Dumbo crat or the Republican parties because we have all lost hope and faith in our government as even the Dumbo crats want nothing to do with the Bumbling Biden or the vice fool Harris. The Dumbo crats are a two-party system, the left and the far left, who is AOC and the squad.
There is no wonder why things are so screwed up. The same goes to be true with all of the rest of the government system of clowns of the FBI-CIA and endless other parts of the Swamp. They help to support and cover up for the rest of the clowns in the Swamp as the cover-ups for Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden family all allowed to happen through our now President Joe Biden.
If this was to have be a Trump family issue, they would have been in jail a long time ago. But the Swamp defends the Swamp. Trump is not part of the Swamp which is why Washington fights against Trump like they do.
Trump is our voice that the Swamp does not want to hear. But we are loud and proud and not going away.
Thank you,
JPD
