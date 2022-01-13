Why is it that the left supports and upholds all the rioting that has destroyed endless amounts of lives and businesses back during what the dumbocrats refer to as “the summer of love”? Buildings burning to the ground, police forced to stand down all while reporters are telling us it was peaceful protests going on behind them. Since Harris was/is such a big supporter of the riots, she should also be doing time for them.
They know it will happen, encourage it to happen and then do nothing to stop it or repair the damage caused. All they know to do is spread the blame on Trump who was giving a speech while the so called insurrection began. A speech which at the end, stated to march peacefully. The democrats consider themselves victims of that fateful day although they are the ones who allowed it to happen and let them in to once again, attempt to make Trump look bad.
We The People know the truth. And for Harris to compare Jan. 6th to Pearl Harbor or 9-11 is an insult to anyone with half a brain and especially disrespectful to those who took part in the events. The woman is a brain fart who can’t think before she speaks apparently. Her and Biden both need to step down as they have done enough damage to this country already.
But they would rather point the finger at unvaccinated individuals, munis the ones crossing the boarders that is. I’ve got two fingers them, one on each hand. If only they could shut their mouth and open their eyes instead to see what is going on thanks to their incapability.
The left is destroying us all while folding to the rest of the world. It’s time the dumbocrats pull their big heads out of their rear and figure out what side theyr’e on. Their job is to solve issues, not create them.
We The People are pissed off. I am upset and if you’re still a true American, then so are you. Trump made us once again, independent from other countries and now look at us. What we have now was not elected, they were appointed to a job they are not fit for. The left knows they’re in trouble but they’re still in charge. Thats the issue.
Thanks for reading, you are appreciated! - J.P. Duddy
