It would be just as smart to pet a rattlesnake and think you won’t get bit than as to trust Washington with our future. How much more money are they going to spend only to prove just how stupid they really are? Washington says they are working towards our future to some time into the year of 2035 but at this rate we will be lucky to make it through 2021. We cannot spend our way out of debt and our other problems and think we will have a future.
The border issue is costing us more than we can afford yet Washington won’t put a stop to it. We cannot go on thinking we can keep working like this and hope the problem will somehow turn into it’s own solution. How big of a fool would you have to be to think otherwise? Go back to the beginning- are you dumb enough to pet a rattlesnake?
Bumbling, stumbling Biden and no show Kamala will not even visit the border. All throughout time, almost every comedy team had no more than two parts/acts. Theres Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, Jackie Gleason and Alice, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis and many others. But now we have Biden and Harris and it hurts to laugh. We can’t afford to and plus there isn’t anything funny about two jack a**’s. They are an embarrassment to America and the rest of the world are the ones who are laughing at us.
For the short amount of time Trump was in office, the country was more respected. But now we have become one, big joke and this to me is not funny. Biden actually said he wants to be the “nice guy”….only a FOOL would think you can run a country on being a nice guy. You have to be in control, not outta control which is what that jack a** is. But on the other hand, the Dems are definitely IN control.
They control the news and how it is reported. When Trump was president, all all you heard about was “fake news”. Now with the democrats running the place, there isn’t any fake news because there is barely ANY news at all. Nothing is being reported on- the riots, Hunter Biden and God only knows what else were not being told.
As I’ve said before, if you should feel I am mistaken about these issues, step up and make a fool of yourself, and try to prove me wrong.
Thank you for reading. I support only Trump. - John P. Duddy
