The bumbling Biden administration continues to release illegals into unknown locations within America either late at night or early in the morning. Why are we not being informed as Americans of these illegals being dumped on top of us? We’re only told to get a shot, mask up or else..?? Meanwhile, illegals are not being tested for any virus prior to being pushed into our country, only making our numbers worse. They shouldn’t be here but if Biden wants them to be so badly, then they can take them to the neighborhoods where our politicians live and reside.
I would love to know how much money these people are given or how much of their new lives we are funding while Americans are going broke under the Biden rule. Why is American so concerned about “going green” to save our planet while China is “going nuclear”, in order to be able to destroy us all. And to think Biden said this type of competition is good for America. Bumbling Biden and his administration needs dissolved before they dissolve all of us. No one can tell me a single thing that this fool has done to help this country or it’s people. He has flushed this country down the drain. I keep saying this because it’s true. If things keep going the way they are, gas is going to be rationed along with other things that are getting harder to acquire.
This isn’t America as we knew it and we may never see that again. Only the great older generation knows what I am saying to be true as the younger one either doesn’t understand or care about the shape of this country, as long as they get their free stuff. I know I repeat myself a lot but things just aren’t getting any better. I hope each day, something will happen to give us hope to turn things around but it isn’t happening. We’re being destroyed by worthless so called issues like BLM, WOKE and then theres the real issues that lie at the boarder.
The worst part about Biden is that this is just the beginning. If this was the end of the four years, he would be good as gone but he’s just getting started destroying America. Heres some food for thought; just think how much better off we would be if WOKE, BLM, Cancel Culture and other endless, worthless issues weren’t around to waste our time on. What a wonderful life we would have. But at this point, we can only dream. It’s hard to ignore all of them, but maybe we shouldn’t give them anymore of the attention they crave.
What was once a great country, is now a freak show. And for the freaks offended by that, go run to your safe place and cry a river to wash yourself away in and stop being a waste of time and space. Or maybe you can send me a response and humiliate yourselves. On to another issue, these so called investigations in our government are nothing but a put on for us, the public. Nothing comes out of this but a waste of time and money. No one is ever convicted of anything; the poster child for that being Hillary. But she’s only one of many with the FBI on her side. The American public should be the jury on these people.
Maybe then a conviction and sentencing would come forth for these clowns who think they’re above the law while being in charge of our lives. Until that happens, there will be no justice. This type of stuff would bother anyone with a working brain, something that seems to be lacking amongst people more and more each day. These clowns in Washington don’t deserve to be working in their fancy environments that we pay for. They’re fit more for an auditorium with folding chairs or maybe just a public restroom stall since they’re busy flushing America down the drain as it is. Thanks for reading.
- J.P. Duddy
