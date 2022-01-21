Hey bumbling Biden if you don’t know how to do your job then step down and let some one else. You don’t have to keep proving to us that you can’t. Even Obama once said “you can never under estimate Joe’s ability to f*** it up.
But for now were stuck like glue to the mess this fool keeps creating. And why is no one talking about the endless amounts of money were now sending to Afghanistan? I guess we didn’t give them enough the first round with out military equipment and don’t forget our pride and backbone thanks to Biden. Theres an old expression; fools and their money……Oh and now we have achieved using monkeys to change genders.
The monkeys may not have a voice but I know they didn’t ask for it. Leave them alone. The government needs a brain scan just to make sure they still have one. If they do then it must be a virgin brain since they’ve apparently never used it. States like New York and Cali that were once tourist destinations are no longer since crime is basically legal in both places.
Some of the dumbocrats there are moving to safer states should be forced to stay and live in the mess they made, even dogs are smart enough to know not to crap where they lay. I for one don’t feel sorry for those fools and neither should you. And the best latest news; Hillary may run again for president. This woman must be into humiliation. Three strikes, you’re locked up. But on the other hand, we would all love to relive Trump winning over her again.
This dumb you know what should be, at this point, smart enough to disappear. But here we go again. AOC would be a better choice and thats saying A LOT. By the time 2024 comes, this mess may not be able to be reversed. With Biden and his three years left to keep allowing China and Russia to take advantage of us, even the dumbocrats are beginning to be afraid of Biden’s stupidity.
And can anyone tell me what the deal is with Hunter? Funny how everyone has suddenly shut up about him. The dumbocrats have destroyed everything that once made us strong and independent, the way we were meant to be.
China and Russia are playing Biden for the fool he is. Even through the spite from the dumbocrats, Trump supporters are still standing strong. We the people actually care about the direction of this country and were pissed off as we should be.
If you keep poking a bear, eventually…… it will eat your head off. We’ve been poked enough. Thanks for reading!
- J.P. Duddy
