If you’re a republican, which I hope you are, don’t be apart of the silent majority. You must let your voice be heard. The Dumbocrats never shut up and never stop screwing up.
They’ve managed to put our country last in a very short amount of time. Stumbling, bumbling, zombie Biden is out there negotiating more bad deals for us and selling America out. All the while his sidekick Kamala avoids issues like the boarder and other things not being seen or heard of. I for one have a good sense of humor. But her humor makes no sense.
Now after countless investigations, Trump has proven to be right on his thoughts and way of running things but the fake news people don’t want to talk about that in order to not be taken as the fools they are. For example, the China Virus. We all get to pay the price for their stupidity. Mostly at the pumps, grocery store, hardware store and all our bills.
While we struggle to reopen, the Washington swamp insists shutting the economy down with higher taxes and yet still paying people more to not work. What does a person expect when they put our country last? When the BLM get to waving their flags while burning the place down.
I actually know of one good use for the BLM flag, to wipe your butt. I suppose you know how I feel on BLM. They disrespect their own. I respect only respect and disrespect only disrespect. Let them live in California with the rest of the crazy dumbocrats and leave the normal people alone. But then again, maybe they don’t belong in California.
The BLM has no place in America. It never should have started. All lives matter. I don’t think an all lives matter movement would destroy cities and defund police
Of course criminals would want to defund the police. We should never live in fear in this country. The America first, policy of Trump’s administration put us on the right path. Its the Dems that derailed us off the track to the trianwreck we now are. Were all passengers on the ride of doom. If you’ve been reading my articles, I appreciate it greatly.
I am sure you notice me repeating a lot of issues only because things never seem to change or improve. Only get worse. Maybe someone could help me see a glimmer of hope, but not soon enough. Maybe when Trump is relelected, then we can feel safer. Trump fights for law and order and puts America first.
Thank you for reading.
- John P Duddy
