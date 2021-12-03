Christmas shopping must be what all the shoplifters in California were doing on 11/20. Tis the season for stealing and selling! Due to inflation, you can now steal up to $950 worth and it will only be a misdemeanor. It’s really not much different from what the Dumbocrats are doing, the ones supposedly “stealing bread to feed their families.” The high end stores they were looting from don’t have food sections! I guess there weren’t any nearby Wal Marts or at least ones with close enough “get away car” parking.
These criminals are also driving nicer cars than most of ours! Yet, when the rest of us go shopping, it takes us more time to find a parking spot, a buggy with four good wheels, get caught behind people who forget why they’re there, get in the shortest, but still mile long line to actually pay for our things that will only fall through the plastic bag while getting back to our spot, that has already been claimed by the next person wanting you to hurry up and get out, while they hold up a row of traffic. We, the honest, hard working ones are broke by the end of the day due to the cost of living.
Maybe the criminals are people who got tired of being an honest person, since it’s a fact; crime pays. It sounds funny but none of us are laughing. We all want to live safely like we used to. Every part of our system is so broke with laws being ignored and criminals being praised. The way to fix this isn’t Rocket Science. But don’t try to tell them this is wrong because you just may offend someone and we sure don’t want to do that. What direction can we go when its all dead ends thanks to the swamp? We live a lifestyle of doom watching riots take place and people being gunned down or ran over at parades. Who is protecting us as Americans? The answer is no one. Criminals are let out to re offend and police are told to “stand down”.
This failed system needs to be held accountable for their actions of violating and not protecting our rights. Eventually the honest ones will be forced to take matters into their own hands and once that happens I am sure we will be treated as criminals. This is the world we live in, crazy times, crazy people in charge both in the system and the streets. Our money is being wasted on worthless so called issues and were going broke.
Heres a question- what costs more; fuel for our vehicles or drinking water? You do the math, you won’t like the answer. But apparently our water isn’t safe, our air isn’t safe and God help you if you fart. Next we will be wearing the masks on our rear ends as the government makes us “go green”. Meanwhile China will be taking us all to our day of doom. Don’t laugh, it’s the truth. I pray for a day when things make sense. I could go on, but I won’t until next week. Until then, try to smile and laugh, it may catch on. Thanks for reading and in the words of Red Skelton; goodnight and may God bless.
- J.P. Duddy
