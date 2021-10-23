Bumbling Biden and vice fool Kamala is the most insulting administration we have ever been under. Instead of being in Mexico City to discuss the boarder crisis, our fool Kamala was instead talking to not even actual school children but staged child actors. She should of been handling what she is supposed to instead of at a “school” for photo ops. Biden and Harris are not capable to be in charge of anything (except destroying our country) and they prove it everyday. Whose side are they on? Who are they defending? It’s obvious they care nothing about us. They and the swamp are terrorist. And because of the ones elected within the swamp, they are able to get by with it. The jack a**** who say one thing to get elected and then do the complete opposite once they’re in, if anything at all.
Trump on the other hand, was a man of his word and that doesn’t go over well with the swamp. But like it or not, he will be reelected as the revolt (or as Washington calls us; terrorist) against the swamp grows stronger. We need America to regain it’s pride and respect but with the ones in charge now, it isn’t going to happen. The swamp is very powerful, obviously after rigging the election and appointing (not electing) Biden. America wanted Trump. American people are taking a stand against the corruption in Washington and proving that they cannot shut us down or shut us up. This is a matter of right against wrong, law and order. The things the swamp keep changing the rules of. To take our rights and destroy the constitution is wrong. The swamp must be destroyed to save us all from the damage they have and will cause. All the dumbocrats are able to do is spend money we don’t have and allow people to cross into our country to bring in more drugs, disease and whatever other issues along with funding them.
They are taking total control of our lives just as Hitler did. This is not the American way of life. Not all of us are allowing this happen but the swamp has more power that they should. We the people know we are powerful too and must stand strong against the wrong that is being done. The swamp is afraid of us that know better (we the people), those that support Trump, law and order and our country. Please help support the cause and don’t be silent! Thanks for reading.
- J.P. Duddy
