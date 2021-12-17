Mitch needs to make up his mind whether he’s a dumbocrat or republican. He calls himself a republican but is busy supporting and defending the left. This jack a** needs to go along with the rest of the so called republicans doing the same. We (the real republicans) have very few left that we can trust and even most of them are questionable. The dumbocrats, as stupid as they are, at least have one thing going for them and that is that they stick together. Don’t claim to be something you’re not. Either defend what you say you are or step aside. Give us a chance to recover from the damage these fools are doing while theres still time. American democracy is lost to the swamp who are busy only worrying about theirselves and staying in office. As real Americans, we have no one defending us or supporting us, that is if your aren’t a criminal or illegal. So who can the hard working people depend on? No one.
We are the ones paying taxes, being violated by our own reps who are supporting the wrong side, footing the bills and so on. What is wrong with this picture? If you don’t know then you’re apart of the problem. The other part is bumbling Biden and the vice fool Harris who just love to show us how stupid they are while their ratings keep sinking. The worst part is they’re taking us down with them. Now it’s Christmas and people who should of already been in jail are setting fire to Christmas trees in New York City. Of course after being arrested for that, this individual was let go to see what more destruction he can cause and there’s even a rumor he was present when the replacement tree was lit…….Only in America.
The system is beyond broke. I remember when a crime was a crime. Now they all have different labels; hate crimes, race crimes, bullying and who knows what else. As for the victims there is no justice and with as little it takes to get out of jail once you’re in, I’m left to wonder what the bail bondsmen are doing these days for a living. Any part of the justice system that was to keep us safe has now been done away with. Criminals are no longer held accountable. Biden loves to talk about all this progress he’s made but fails to mention which direction the so called progress has went in.
Thanks to him, Harris, the dumbocrats and spineless republicans, we’re being violated at the boarder, set up by China, Korea and Russia to be taken over and destroyed and so on. Please, can someone tell me who is on our side? The answer is no one. Thanks to Trump, we were once independent from the rest of the world and had secure boarders. He supported America and was respected by other leaders. BUT the swamp didn’t like that and so here we are with Biden’s progress in reverse.
If he had done nothing at all since he’s been in, we would have benefit more from that. Apparently his idea of progress is destruction while making the rest of the world have more power over us. By the grace of God we somehow made it through this year but whether it will be a “happy” new year isn’t likely. The worst is yet to be seen. Thanks for reading
- J.P. Duddy
