As crazy as it sounds, it is starting to look like the dumbocrats are actually working on getting Trump re-elected. As they prove everyday how his way of running things worked and all they do is put us in doom. In a little over 100 days, we are now in worse shape than ever in a short period of time. The dumbocrats are flopping around like fish out of water while they affect all of us in a bad way. They would have to admit they are wrong in every way with all they have said and done…which will never happen. They have a history of creating problems and making already existing issues, worse and proving that point everyday. I find it hard to believe anyone would disagree but I am sure some butthole Dems do. Like I said, they’re acting like fish out of water while the country is in self destruct mode.
Stumbling, bumbling Biden and his sidekick Kamala are MIA with their heads up their rear trying to see some light. When will they show their faces in public again? This can’t go on much longer, if at all. We can’t afford to go on as we are financially or morally. Financially we are broke. Morals, we have none. I can’t understand how it got to this point but I do feel it is best not to waste time trying to understand insanity. Knowing Trump will be re-elected and correct the insanity is good enough for me. The dumbocrats are now realizing it was a bad idea to pay more to the unemployed than the employed and are now trying to correct what they have caused. But we have to admit, in a lot of ways, a lot of Americans feel they are above the work they are required to do. I’m sure that offends some but it is true. A lot of Americans are too lazy and stupid to get hired. There was a show once called Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe. As he admits, this was before the shutdown. Everywhere he looked there were help wanted signs with nobody willing to work. Not all jobs are dirty but most are; in one way or the other. But all jobs have to be done by someone, somehow. A lot of people are overpaid and don’t work. Like the teachers who got paid not to teach, which is a whole other issue.
A lot of people don’t like to hear the truth. I call those people stupid. I for one am not even sure I would want a child to be taught about hate of America and the new way of thought. And the worst part is the dumbocrats support it. A lot of American people have got to stop working the system which is the only work they know how to do as opposed to working a real, physical job. They’re coasting America too much money for being non productive citizens.
I support only Trump. Thank you.
- J.P. Duddy
