This isn’t just my opinion, it is fact that the reason the swamp feels so threatened by Trump is because he proved and did what he said and made a jack a** of Washington’s Dems and also republicans who have made a career of creating bigger messes for America. Trump put this country first, not last. He fought for Americans and that upset the way things were being done in Washington. Now, were dead last. Other countries are passing us by while the swamp funds them to do so. Now here we are, dependent on the rest of the world. I don’t see how anyone could support the way things are ran now.
Every time I flush, I hear the American dream going down too. The dumbocrats are only beginning to destroy us with more than three years to finish the job of complete destruction. There are only two people who can save this country. The first being God and the second being Trump. Everyone else is the devil in disguise.
And as I said before, if people act like crazed animals, then they should be treated as crazed animals and not supported or condoned. As if the way they act isn’t bad enough, the riots and looting is supported by the swamp. Who are the ones supporting the law abiding, honest, working, employed, respectful Americans??? You know, those of us who pay taxes for the swamp to spend on things that don’t benefit us. We pay in more than one way too. Instead of defunding the police, we need to defund the swamp. But were not the ones in control anymore. We gave up our opinion and voices. We let leaders be elected into office who only take care of themselves. They defund the police serving the public while they hire extra private security for themselves. Career politicians need to retire or be shown the door out. Not die while in office.
Meanwhile, the republicans are afraid of their own shadows while the Dems are only making fools of themselves. The dumbocrats would like for it to be a crime to be a republican. But if you’re a politician, you can get away with murder. Its a shame it has gotten to this point. We fear our leaders and each other. We deserve better. The switch of insanity needs flipped back to sanity before its too late.
One more thing, Kamala still continues to humiliate the country as dumbocrats do so well, by going to the border of El Paso, Texas far from where the actual border issues take place to NOT solve the problems THEY created. As Trump goes to where the actual issues are, that he once fixed, that the Dems screwed back up. All while, bumbling Biden tries to whisper a speech nobody could understand. I don’t think they know how to do or what their job really is. At this point, I give up all hope of recovering from this mess. I’m more scared of the politicians in our own country than any outside of it. And we all should be. The fake news always said Trump didn’t act “presidential” but is Biden and Harris what they call presidential?
- J.P. Duddy
