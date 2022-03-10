Don’t blame Russia for taking advantage of Biden. Blame Biden for being incompetent. The blood of this war between Russia and Ukraine is on his hands. This is fact. This could of been avoided if Biden had a set. Oops, I guess that may offend some. That makes me feel great. Nothing feels better than to offend the jack *****, taking up space in their mom’s basement. We all have to admire Ukrainians for the stand they have taken to defend theirselves. The only ones supporting Biden is China and Russia. We hang our heads in shame with our open boarders. Were dependent on the people we sanction to survive knowing it isn’t a good idea.
How do you like your electric bills and gas prices? Tell Biden thank you. In case you were lucky enough to miss his state of the union speech, it was per usual humiliating and pathetic. An insult to America and full of crap. We Americans aren’t blind to what is really going on, we just have no choice but to suffer from it and conform. If republicans had any spine, they would have acted like the democrats did after Trump’s state of the union. We the people are tired of what we are subjected to. Not so long ago, we were better off and we need to get back to those days.
The swamp needs to be the ones to sit down and shut up for once. People revolt when they’re pushed into a corner and were definitely in a corner. The people of Ukraine have stood up like I have never seen in my time and deserve respect. Putin needs destroyed. Meanwhile the AOC are not A-OK. They are just plain dumb. We can’t keep “going green” depending on the rest of the world to supply what we already have here. We will never be able to solely depend on wind mills for sources of energy or solar power. It’s already been proven that we can’t. Now the news is trying to blame Putin’s mental health.
Would any of them care to discuss the mental mess in charge that we’ve been dealing with? He needs to call Trump up and ask for some pointers. Until then, the issues he has created are only going to grow. How we all wish he would just step down already and let Trump (who won) take back over. IMO, no matter what the news reports, Putin is the one running the show. Don’t forget where our oil is now coming from, so tell me who’s controlling who here? Thanks to Biden shutting down the pipeline and our independence. If he was smart, he would open it back up but we all know thats one thing he isn’t. That would hurt Putin a lot more than any sanctions ever will. Please God and please Trump, help America. We need it.
- J.P.D.
