The dumbocrats never waste anytime destroying America. I am sure when Obama first was elected he went around the world on a apology tour which only helped to make America look weak and yet nothings ever stopped Obama from humiliating us the ones people he was sent into office to defend with endless other issues he had done. And so America gained respect around the world and we were independent and safe while Trump was in office of which the swamp did not like. And now thru a rigged election now we have bumbling Biden who destroyed America from his 1st day in office as he humiliates America as Obama did. When Trump returns to office as we know he will , he has a lot of a mess to clean up due to the dumbocrats.
Bumbling Biden actually made a speech while being on stage alone and when he was done talking he turned around to shake the hands of nobody on stage with him so he just walked off the stage as if he didn’t look stupid but he knew he screwed up again. Its kind of like when Obama went to china and nobody was there to greet him and he was forced to get out of the back of Air Force one and into a taxi of which I am sure he had to pay the tab for the ride. Nobody in the world respects a fool as Obama and Biden has proven as each day goes by we suffer with higher bills to pay for due to their stupidity.
As Biden blames all our problems on Putin- yeah right- we all know the real problem is bumbling Biden and nobody else and yet this fool still has more than three years left in office so we can only see things will only keep getting worse. We can’t afford to go on like this any longer and while our boarder issues are to get a lot worse only because the dumbocrats think they are letting more votes for them to enter our country. This is just another attempt of a rigged election in action.
And a much more unsafe America. While our politicians have endless security an protection that we pay for and trust me they need it because they know we are on to their way of life style we also pay for and are sick and tired of. We cannot afford to go on like this any longer. We need our voices to return again and a lifestyle we should have that we did before the dumbocrats destroyed us.
The dumbocrats think their voice is our voice but they don’t listen to us. Its a long time overdue that America stops Biden from playing the blame game . The endless problems we now have is not due to Trump or Putin or anybody else but the fault is clearly on the back of bumbling Biden. Biden created the boarder issues and inflation and the problems we now have with Russia and will also include soon to be China. Due to the fact Biden is the fool he is in fact being played for. So the rest of the world takes advantage of him which means us and our lack of safety and brains but yet nobody will stand up to defend America and make this fool step down. Even if it means Harris would be the next fool in charge and out of control but we can only deal with one fool at a time.
Harris is also history due to her lack of the ability to understand what is going on or what to do about it. The dumbocrats must be destroyed before they totally destroy America with no chance to return to what us to be normal the way we use to be safe and independent under Trump. The dumbocrats have destroyed America just to spite Trump and his supporters and also are destroying theirselves along the way. We are on our own and still being destroyed. The ones who claim to be republicans but are actually dumbocrats are a problem to us all. Out government is out of control and are corrupt amongst theirselves and the rest of the world. Just ask the Biden family and Joe himself. And check uo into somebody like Nancy Pelosi’s net worth which adds up to much more she gets paid from us. And the rest of the swamp is also all guilty just the same and protect each other along the way.
At this time I would love to admire and respect as we all should our greatest generation of people who make us great as we once were - and I am sorry to see us turn into what the swamp have done to us. This is not what the greatest generations fought and died for and it is time to flip the switch back to normal and respect what made us great and be that way again. Drain the swamp!
- John Paul Duddy
