The media is so desperate to avoid having to report factual news about bulling Biden and the family or Hunter Biden and the family, or the boarder and other major issues that affect us all. The “real news” these days are reports on bumbling Biden’s dog taking a dump in the White House. Bcause of issues like this, I am sure you and I can neither one sleep at night, worried about this. The news sure isn’t how it was when Trump was in office- fake news was always an issue while real news is avoided. Now it’s even worse. Stumbling, bumbling Biden is spending even more printed money with his new $225 Trillion plan to improve our infrastructure.
This will not happen because of what stumbling, bumbling Biden is not telling us about. Like the fact that he will return to the old school swamp of regulations which stop progress- and only about 7% actually goes to infrastructure. Trump on the other hand, removed regulations that prevented progress and got things done! But the swamp doesn’t want that. This falls on both republican and democrat parties that have both failed America and our future. There is no light at the end of this tunnel as some fools may believe. So pull your heads out of your butts and open your eyes so you can see what is actually going on or else you’ll only help this problem get worse. The Dems are out of control with the hapless republicans just taking up space in Washington.
I don’t like to think of myself as a doom and gloom type of person but its just the times were living in. And to talk about another major issue- lets talk about this stupid teacher problem. They won’t go back to work to teach our legal students but are willing to the illegal, boarder crossing kids. They leave our own future behind and are worthless teachers- a waste of time and money. They must not care about anything but themselves. But the democrat swamp supports these worthless teachers. It looks to me as a waste of time and money. The Washington swamp supports it no matter what the cost. Even if it costs us our own future.
President Reagan was a great president and when the airlines had issues he knew how to handle union problems. All problems have solutions unless the problems get into the swamp’s hands. Then it only gets worse from there. How we’ve made it this far with the problem being Washington, I’ll never figure out. Trump had solutions to these problems and worthless Washington didn’t like that and rigged the election to do away with him. Trump however, will return to the White House again in spite of the swamp. Things will never be perfect but I am 66 years of age and have lived through the best of American times. Things weren’t perfect then either- we had wars, protests, riots- but nothing like it is now. Now everything going on in our lives is a political issue. (Which makes a problem worse) Cancel culture must be stopped! When you crazy people make issues over Peter Pan- Spongbob- and endless other cartoons, then enough is enough. Go into a closet and hug a puppy or however you deal with your problems and leave us normal people alone. Stop crying rivers and deal with it!
Hopefully I have offended some people out there because I am offended by you fools. Thanks for reading my article. I support only Trump. God held America.
- John P. Duddy
