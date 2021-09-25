Who can we the people believe or trust anymore? Nobody in the swamp, that’s for sure. Everyday it’s a different story from the clowns who are supposed to be our leaders. They have no clue as to what they are doing but you won’t hear them ever admit that. We are no longer safe and secure. The swamp has became so corrupt spending all their time covering their worthless butts and that goes for both parties. We no longer have anyone we can trust.
We are now basically under the rule of socialism since bumbling Biden wants to increase the size of the IRS to all of our spending and finances. Meanwhile, the swamp spends without limit. I for one am in favor of an audit and it can begin with Biden along with Hunter and Nancy. Anytime laws are made, they are only applied to us, the little people, the ones trying to pull through each day. Not the swamp who turns their nose up to us and live under different standards they set for themselves. This is been going on too long and it only gets worse. We seem to be getting used to the treatment we receive from the swamp. Can we trust our elections anymore? No.
The swamp elects who they want without say from us. We are no longer respected or trusted from the rest of the world. Biden’s border crisis is beyond control and I/m sure is a lot worse than what they will tell us. Biden doesn’t understand the damage he has done to this country. If Trump would have done any of the things Biden has when he was in office, there would be no cover ups to protect Trump as Biden has. Trump was hammered with endless, fake whistle blowers, phone calls, media and anything else to take notice away from any good he did. All Biden had to do with the border was nothing, and he still screwed that up.
What was once a great nation is now being destroyed by Biden in only a short while. Biden and the Dems may be stinking at the polls but we’re the ones in trouble being flushed down the commode as our lives turn to crap. Biden makes history everyday, going in the wrong direction.
Hard to imagine, but Biden really thinks he is doing a great job. Yeah..right. He’s doing a great job screwing things up. After any “speech” he only takes pre meditated or pre staged questions when he isn’t running off stage. He is endlessly turning his back to America along with the vice fool Kamala. Please God and Trump help us all. We need it. Thanks for reading
- J.P. Duddy
