Don’t panic. Thats what the people were told as the Titanic was sinking. Don’t panic is what we are told by the swamp. Every time something goes wrong in this country, the swamp downplays the problem/s as it keeps getting worse. This country of ours is sinking to our doom just as the titanic. At this point I am forced to wonder what the swamp considers an actual problem. Do they understand the word problem or are the Dumbocrats trying to find a another word to replace it. Maybe the word problem doesn’t exist anymore. As in the summertime with the riots in the background, the news outlets stated it was a peaceful protest. No problem here…
Don’t believe the lies when you can see it with your own eyes. Believe what I am telling you. As unfortunate as it may be when things are out of control, people panic. Our country is in panic mode due to the facts of these issues that need attention. We can’t downplay anymore issues at this point. The United States is venerable in several ways. We cannot afford to ignore anymore things. Just like this gasoline issue, the same will happen with our electric and water supply. Id like to not see a major panic arise but we have to admit, these things can’t be downplayed. It affects our lives and supply of necessities. Technology can be a blessing and a curse. In my opinion, it has become more so a curse. Even our bank accounts as many have experienced are in chance of being hacked. Is anything safe anymore? I don’t think so. They said even God couldn’t sink the titanic. But they overlooked an iceberg..
We are aware of the problems ahead of us but we don’t know what to do about them. Theres a reason why people panic and is because people need to feel secure and when they don’t, what happens? The swamp sure reacted differently when the issues with the riots in Washington affected them directly. But when it affects the general public or working people, they tell us not to panic. The American people stay in panic mode because things are out of control with no end in sight. Stumbling, bumbling Biden and the rest of the Dumbocrats have added more issues that won’t be getting better anytime soon. Trump was and is a man with a plan that worked and solved problems. Washington however, didn’t like a problem solver as we can all see. So I guess its time to panic. Our leaders are out of control instead of in control. All they have to do is admit that Trump’s progress worked and reinstate the pipe line and the boarder wall along with other issues. The Dumbocrats prove that Trump was doing the right things the right way but won’t admit it and insist on trying to destroy his chance at another term- which he will have, in spite of their way of doing things. Any American with a brain would agree. These issues are not opinion, they are fact . As I am willing to always say, if you feel I am mistaken about my opinions, then make a fool of yourself and try to prove me wrong.
Thank you for your support- Duddy
