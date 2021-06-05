Don’t ever let anyone tell you what to think, see, or know or else you’ll allow yourself to become a brain fart, dumbocrat fool. That’s how we got to this point. Too many allow others to see and think for them. If you have eyes then you can see things for yourself. If you talk to anyone these days and ask them what they know, they will respond with “oh well I think…” and the discussion will end up at that. Nobody seems to actually know anything anymore.
The scary thing is that this is the same response we get from the swamp whose supposed to be in charge but everyday they say something different. No wonder were so screwed up. If you do as the swamp tells you to do today, tomorrow you will be wrong. For example- mask on, mask off, double mask, dine in, dine out, 6 ft apart, 3 ft apart, shut down, open up.
Now they say we are through with the virus but think about this. The virus is like the flu. It will return with the flu during the winter. Get used to it. This is the new normal. The old normal is forever gone not to return. The swamp is afraid of a lot of us who are Trump supporters, as his ways got us onto the right track to make America grate again, and it will be when he’s reelected. The dumbocrats can’t help telling us there is no problem at the boarder. As I said prior, don’t ever let anyone do your seeing and thinking for you. I would like to know just what they consider a problem then. Or is problem not even a word anymore?
All problems they won’t admit to, are problems they created in about 100 days. This isn’t a bad dream. Its a nightmare with no end in sight. As long as the swamps in charge stumbling, bumbling Biden looks and acts like a zombie. Its little wonder why the swamp doesn’t let him out of bed. I guess he’s better off asleep. But then Kamala can take over where he left off. Were doomed for now.
But when Trump returns, we can return to a lifestyle of law and order along with pride and respect for our country. That is if we kill each other off in some riot. But the news don’t report on those anymore due to the fact they don’t want us to see it with our own eyes how things really are. Keep your eyes and mind open. Like a parachute, that’s the only way they will work. Don’t be a dumbocrat. Thank your for your support. -
J.P. Duddy
