We are no longer the United States of America. We are now the divided states of America. We all fell off track when we became so politically correct..or incorrect. However you see it, politicians are now being elected by their race, gender (or gender preference), color of their skin and so forth. Not for their ability to do the job. AOC was a former bar tender for example! Socialism isn’t what our vets fought and died for. Its what they fought and died against. When did we become what we were never meant to be? And the thought of defunding the police is crazy!
Trump ran on law and order. The “riots” in DC were no part of the Trump rally. It was instead, an organized event on the behalf of other groups, just as the riots of the democrats were greatly supported by politicians.
Free money, college, debt forgiveness, bail outs for incompetently ran states, paying people more in unemployment than what they made while being employed…We will never get people back to work. Even these stimulus checks are another for of socialism. Now we have no choice.
What will happen when the government runs out of money while our jobs go back overseas where they were before Trump was elected? Only a two legged jack *** would think socialism is a good idea. Don’t be one! I also feel it should be a few democrats being impeached as opposed to Trump. Thank you if you took the time to read this.
