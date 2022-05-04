Our vice fool Harris was talking about space with our military in the background. Space is something she knows a lot about because all she takes up is space. When she was talking it was like she was talking to a bunch of little school kids much like the speech she once gave in front of a room full of kids which was all staged and the kids she was talking to were actually actors not your regular kids. She talks like she is mister Rogers on his tv show who talked to children on their own level.
We are not kids and we know a lot better than she could ever understand. We just can’t understand how this fool could end up being our vice fool. This is all we have become along with our lost in space of a fool zombie Joe Biden. This is like a bad joke gone worse and was never funny from the start. Drugs are now a bigger issue than ever because of our boarder issues that Trump had under control but Biden screwed that up real quick and makes bigger issues about mask up or down. The death of all people in America falls into the hands of Biden and the rest of the dumbocrats due to drugs.
The dumbocrats worry more about these boards people more than us because it is clearly another way of rigging a election for votes. The jack *** John Kerry spoke out about the war in Ukraine and is more worried about climate damage than the people. This is another fool with a job in Washington destroying America while he travels around the world in his private jets which hurts our climate a lot more than my gas powered lawn mower which he wants to go with batteries. He gives off more harmful farts than what my lawn mower does. There is endless people in Washington destroying this world in a lot more ways than one. While they profit with all their endless back room deals that only they benefit from. At this point there is nobody in Washington defending or supporting America anymore. Bumbling Biden even wants to go with batteries to run our military equipment.
It is always a good idea to go green while we blow people up- yeah right or get blown up. Back to the drug issues we are unable to control the virus but we could control the drug issues if Washington wanted to they don’t want to. So now look at the problems we have. The only thing the Biden administration has done is screwed things up that were under control and never a problem and are going to be a lot harder to repair than it was to screw up and in the mean time the rest of the world is controlling us. Because we have a zombie for a president and with all of the fake poop they put on Trump. Now we have real issues we all know about and can clearly see that should make a administration step down or be forced out if there was true justice.
And to make matters even worse this fool says he would run for president again in 2024- yeah right. Hopefully in November the dumbocrats will get destroyed as even they know they have major issues to deal with. America used to be strong, united and respected but now we have more issues amongst ourselves to deal with, most of which should not even be an issue but yet we waste endless time on because we don’t want to offend anybody.i have no problem offending anybody these stupid woke movement people because they offend us people who have a working brain. You don’t solve problems from safe spaces or hugging a puppy.
You only create more problems that should be ignored because you people are all a waste of time and space, so go down in to your parents basement where you will be for the rest of your life until you grow up and get a job and respect your parents instead of using them. Then I might listen to you fools. God help us when we should actually have to depend on your generation for anything. I can’t just blame this younger generation for the way they are because their parents allowed this to happen to them but no matter who there is to blame it all must be stopped. Its a shame these kids are our future which has all been destroyed. In spite of all this I still have hope we will make it thru this and become united and strong again but not soon enough.
Thank you for reading- John Paul Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.