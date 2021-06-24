When stumbling, bumbling Biden gave his list of 16 things he cannot do to Putin, it was as if Moses had given the Ten Commandments to his people. To think Biden isn’t making a fool of America, you would have to be one of those dumbocrats who think elephants can fly because they have big ears. This list is almost as bad as the Hilary Clinton reset button idea. How do they come up with the stupidest things? They’re below stupidity.
The dumbocrats still have more than three years to destroy the country. How much worse will it get and what will be left of us when they’re done? The worst part is that were being destroyed from the inside out. The problem is our politicians and everything being a political issue. Back in my day, if a football player were to take a knee, he would end up with two broken legs. I don’t want to sound violent nor do I support violence but if you don’t stand up for America, it will be destroyed around you.
We already live in fear and it is not what we were meant to do, but its what we’ve become. We need to be taking a stand instead of a knee. I could never have a stronger stand against the BLM issues. As I said before, ALL lives matter. I respect only respect and disrespect only disrespect. And there is not an ounce of respect within the BLM movement at any level. The swamp in Washington is the main problem since they support this insanity. When our leaders lead us in the wrong direction, its time to stop and turn around.
But we’ve given up our power over to them, who work against the honest, working man. Whats wrong with this picture and when did it happen? Instead of talking about “bad cops”, how about we talk about bad politicians? I can’t find a good one at this point. There is good and bad in all areas. There are good and bad cops, good and bad lawyers, good and bad teachers and good and bad people in general. But there are no good politicians.
They destroy the Constitution and are trying to force us to partake in socialism with them having total control of our lives, just like Hitler. No one is going to come and rescue America. Other countries are watching us destroy our own selves. I wish someone would prove me wrong on our doomed future. But they can’t.
Only a few of us who lived in a better day and time can see how bad it has gotten. This generation doesn’t understand what they are in for: no future. Only a beautiful past. The only ones who can save us is God and Trump. Thanks for reading.
J.P. Duddy
