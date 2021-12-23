This isn’t just my opinion, its a fact that Bumbling Biden is a problem creator and not solver. Since this fools been in office, he’s proven that has no idea of what he’s doing. We can longer think we can depend upon the problem to be the solution because the problem is Biden and vice fool Harris along with the dumbocrats and one too many spineless republicans. No one but you and I can get us out of this mess and that is if we somehow vote them out next term and get back the great Donald Trump who will support and defend this country at the boarder and beyond.
That is if it isn’t another rigged election. How much is Hunter to blame for the actions of his fool of a dad? At this point I would say everything but the swamp just looks the other way. The Biden’s and the rest of swamp have sold us out. China is hell bent on destroying us and we know this to be true but yet we keep depending on them along with Russia.
How crazy is it the world were in today, one I never thought I would witness. But once again Trump will turn this around and defend this country and it’s voice. It’s now obvious that all the crap thrown at Trump was created by the dumbocrats, the same ones providing cover ups for Biden. The swamp may not want the Trumps back in the White House, but we do! Thanks for reading! Merry Christmas!
-J.P. Duddy
