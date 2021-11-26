Theres an old expression saying the bigger the lie, the more people believe it. Time sure has proven that true since its gotten to the point, people in the media have no idea whats going on but they will still say anything to stay on air. Unfortunately this is how most of us get our information and base our opinions on, only to have everything change the next day. It would be better for us to make up our own mind than being told what to think. In the crazy times we live in we no longer know what or who to believe or how to think.
That is why we call it crazy times! We now know we can’t believe he news or our politicians in charge of our lives as each day goes by and things get worse. And apparently now pedophiles are offended by what they are called. Any one adult with a sexual desire for a child, should not worry about what they are called and need to worry more about their mental state of mind. Society needs to worry more about the crime instead of what we call it. Our country was never perfect not even back in my day, but they have never been this worse with the worthless WOKE movement, BLM, Cancel Culture and so forth. They are making nothing better or change for the good. The police are told to stand down while the fools stand up and destroy our lives. We need to get back to law and order.
The wrong people have too much to prove these days. The dumbocrats only destroy theirselves and us along the way. We the people have had enough of this crap and are trying to turn things around but it can’t happen soon enough. Maybe someday there will be justice with our future elections when the republicans are back in charge. I understand our vice fool Kamala was put in charge while Biden has a colonoscopy. I think we all felt that one but Biden’s problems are at the other end in his head, where theres nothing but empty space. Most of the time when I see or hear a politician run for president, I always hear the song from the Greenwood Inn Proud To Be An American which is a great song, but in today’s times were in, the only song fitting is Ann Murray’s Could Use A Little Good News Today. But as I said once before, I guess I am showing my age now.
What I am trying to say is we all need a little inspiration. Recently we lost a true inspiration to many in this community who were lucky enough to meet her with the passing of Ronda. Her laugh and smile would cheer a person up in the worst of times. I know a lot felt the same way. I am thankful for any person who can make a positive difference in the lives of those they know. So whenever we are caught up in a state of depression, we just need to stoop and take a deep breath and think of somebody positive to help us through these times. I send my most respect to those people that are genuine and true inspirations to smile more and laugh often. Hopefully I’m leaving this article on a more cheerful note than usual. Thanks for reading. Lets all laugh and smile and see if it catches on to one another more often. I and many others of this town will miss and remember Ronda dearly. - J.P. Duddy
