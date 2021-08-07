Criminals on both the streets and in office that we call politicians violate our lives everyday at a financial and moral cost. Yet the clowns in Washington feel they are entitled to more than they’re worth. They defund our police and hire security for themselves that we pay for. As stupid as it sounds, the clowns also tell us that crime rates are down. If that is true, then it’s because they’re making most crime legal like shoplifting. The honest, working man or woman who goes shopping for their family hopes they have enough money to pay for what they need while some just pick up items and walk out the door. Which in some places is now legal. It is long overdue to defund the clowns and refund the police who are the ones defending us. The dumbocrats defend and support riots and looting which is still happening.
AOC from the dumbocratic party stated they are taking “bread” to “feed their families”, but I didn’t see any bread being taken. I did however see multiple flat screens and other devices. Whatever insurance these small business owners have (if at all) will not begin to cover their losses. The Swamp upholds this behavior without considering the business owners who are the real ones that are ever affected. It isn’t politicians supporting criminals, it is criminals supporting criminals.
They’re one in the same. There is no such thing as an honest politicians. Reps or Dems, it does not matter, they’re both working against the old school, honest, working citizens who pay their taxes. How did it get this crazy? We have no support. We are the victims of this insanity. Who can we depend on or turn to? One is God and the other is Trump. The two people that the swamp want no where in America. The swamp says we are offending people when we fly our flags and say we can’t at certain times. Who is supporting America? It sure isn’t the swamp who taking a knee and turning their back to the flag.
Other countries are only taking advantage of our weakness. Nobody is defending us. Sad but true. I write my articles hoping America will bounce back. I am only one voice. I will never change my opinion. I am one of many who don’t like what I am seeing and hearing. I know it is hard to hope for any change or support. The swamp is the problem, not the solution. Were all on earth for a short time and it sure would be a great thing to better ourselves.
Maybe if we just took a deep breath. It could happen. Sometimes what seems to be hard turns to be a simple task. If we clear our heads and push our re set buttons, maybe we could better ourselves instead of destroying one another. Then we could feel a lot better about ourselves and others. i know I feel better after writing this. I hope you do too. Thanks for reading.
- J.P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.