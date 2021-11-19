Here is some good news for Christmas; no one will be getting coal in their stockings due to the shortage of it, thanks be to the Dumbocrats. That is if we even get to have Christmas since it already “offends” so many. We need to offend these fools and live our lives as we always have since everything we do will upset them anyway. They only humiliate theirselves trying to be heard or seen.
We need to throw the crap they throw at us right back. They’re only one part of the problem as we have too many who claims to be Republicans but are busy supporting the Dems. Our problems are being created by the swamp in charge of destroying our lives. The swamp is aware of the trouble theyre in and are falling apart from the inside. The state of Virginia has started a wave turning red proving people can make a change and take back control, shutting down the fools of WOKE and other worthless, so called causes.
There isn’t a single thing the swamp has done to help or improve our country and lives. The Build Back Better plan has only destroyed us and made China along with our enemies, stronger. Also all the fake and fabricated issues that were pinned on Trump are actually the doings of Hillary. It may have hurt Trump but the truth will eventually come out.
Even so, Hillary walks free thanks to the FBI siding with her. They say no one is above the law but Hillary and anyone else with enough power prove that to be false. Theres always been cover ups in history to protect the rich and powerful. I.E. Ted Kennedy who got away with murder in Massachusetts. I guess I’m showing my age on that one but things like that aren’t easily forgotten.
Several of those who go against the Clintons either end up dead or missing. Not all powerful people are corrupt but too many are. I would love to hear what their defense is to that. If I ever do, I will let you know unless they shut me up for good. Thats what happens when you poke the bear apparently. It will take a lot more than Biden waking up to fix this mess.
We cannot afford much more of his leadership skills. Trump will repair the damage done to America. Theres so little left of what once was our great country. All I see on the news is the worthless BLM and their threats of violence towards police, the majority of them living with their mommy. I am sure worthless Maxine Waters will support their “cause” and stir up some trouble. Let’s start calling this out for what it is. Thanks for reading.
- J.P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.