Heraldo Rivera and the rest of the reporters don't understand the feelings of a victim and should just shut up. They make matters worse.
Heraldo Rivera is the worst offender of reporting news as he just keeps dragging out his statements just to grandstand on himself.
Heraldo is insulting to all issues he reports on throughout his history. All he does is drag out issues to try to make himself look smart. WHen in fact, he is an idiot who is an insulting fool towards the victims, as even most reporters are guilty of the same.
All of the shootings we are dealing with should never be an issue and it is not a gun issue. It is a crazy person issue. If in fact, there were more people carrying a gun, most of these issues would not happen so easily and our politicians are most of the problem as they have become so soft on crime it is almost legal.
We should have the same protection as our worthless politicians get but the only right the public has is to be a victim. We have had too many shooting issues and this one in Texas I am sure will not be the last. Sad but true.
But yet nobody can or will stop the next one from happening. I wish I had the answer to end this all. I am 67 years old and back in my days, this was never an issue. But this is the new normal and I don't like it at all.
Our country is in the worst shape ever but yet with all of the issues we have here, our government cares more about the rest of the world and won't tend to our problems. This all has a great deal to do with the Dumb o crat in controll who don't ever solve problems, they just make matters worse. Even during riots, the Dumb o crats just let it happen in spite of all of the damage done to the store owners. Too many people now act like crazy animals so they should be treated as a crazy animal and be destroyed. Then they will never offend again before they destroy us all.
This must be said and done. We need law and order not catch and release like a bunch of dumb fishermen. Please don't misunderstand anything I say. I am sure you all understand the mess we are in and what I mean. Don't distort my statements as a Dumb o crat will do to try to defend their stupidity.
But with all of the reported news on tv that we watch and all the different views we get, it is actually just all opinions with very little facts with too many reporters on the stage. Back in my day when the news on tv was reported, it was only one person to do that on stage. Why does it take so many people on the set to report the news when they actually don't know what they are talking about. The news is all distorted and dragged out with no answers to the issues, a lot due to the fact our government will never allow the truth to be reported. The worst part of the issue is our government can't make up their mind what they want the truth to be. THey haven't made the truth up yet. Sad but true.
So all of this is what is in control or out of control with our lives. All we have to look forward to at this point is just worse times ahead of us and higher taxes while we get to pay more and get less every day, if the stores actually have anything on their shelves to buy. BUt don't worry because Biden says that this is not his fault. But this all happened when he took over so I feel it is his fault as I am sure you feel the same. Unless you are a Dumb o crat. Then you get to play the blame game, which only goes to prove how stupid they are.
Maybe someday there will be some good news to report but I doubt it, so don't hold your breath. Until our government admits to the mess they have created, things will just keep getting worse. But our government never admits to anything. They just keep covering up issues to protect themselves.
THe swamp is hellbent on destroying Trump because Trump is hellbent on destroying the swamp as the swamp should be destroyed before they totally destroy America. Trump supports, respects and defends America first and only-the way we should be. *Thank God for Trump.*. The devil is the Dumb o crats>
Thank you all
JPD
