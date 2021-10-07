Can anyone tell me how and why these illegals who come to our country are entitled to programs without even being American citizens? Meanwhile programs such as social security are going broke and our vets are treated as second rate citizens with the police being defunded. I could go on with more examples of the double standards. The homeless already in America are never mentioned in the media or addressed by leaders. I guess the swamp is too concerned with the illegals getting housed first. The swamp loves all forms of anything illegal. The last time I looked up the word illegal in my Webster’s, it clearly stated “not legal contrary to existing statutes, regulations etc.”
The swamp should look it up themselves but I’m sure they have their own dictionary they use that we don’t get to see. But we just keep welcoming in the drugs and and whatever else comes with these people with no end in sight. The swamp doesn’t see anything wrong with this. The elderly are also part of the ones who no longer matter. Why can we not take care of our own first? We’re the ones paying the taxes and getting pushed aside in return for it.
We also have no control on how taxes are being spent. I’m sure it is clear my feelings on the state of our country and the treatment of our armed forces, first responders, boarder patrol, police, and so on but a great revolt is on the rise. And the swamp is to blame. China is boss to the swamp which is just proof of how right Trump was when he said the Dems would destroy what is now the divided states of America. Only a fool would think otherwise. How is it so plain to see how much has gone wrong yet the Dems try to make us believe the opposite? The dumbocrats are now a two party system, teaming up with AOC and I’m sure putting a thorn in Nancy’s side. Nancy isn’t as in charge as she used to be with the new breed of dumbocrats taking over. Cortez, whose prior job was bartending. I remember when people would say how Trump didn’t understand how Washington worked.
Then he proved that the swamp will stoop to any level to destroy anyone who tries to destroy their system. But fast forward to today, and we are literally waiting on another wave of illegals to arrive. Hey I have an idea, we not let them in. That just may work and be for the better. Maybe we should try that. It’s time to hit stop and get back to right being right and wrong being wrong. Law and order, because without it we’re destroying ourselves. Hopefully it isn’t too late. Thanks for reading.- J.P. Duddy
