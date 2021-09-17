The biggest threat to our nation at this time is the Dumbocrats- bumbling Biden and laughing Harris. With their endless blunders of entitlement which entitles us all to higher taxes or whatever else it takes to pay for things that are only free to the ones whose idea of working is working the system. On top of all Biden’s other issues, he is now pushing regulations which will crush the hard working group of the country.
The ones who are trying to feed their family, who have respect towards themselves and others, the ones who still have pride left- basically the things which are becoming more and more scarce each day, due to the fact they are overlooked, looked down on and made out to be the dumb ones. But they are far from stupid as they are not living off the system that too many abuse. The abused programs need stopped as it only gives useless people more of a reason to not work. I am sure that offends a few to hear but these worthless individuals are upsetting the rest of us who are stuck paying the way. The ones in government who are being paid more than they’re worth are no better.
That includes both parties. They’re all in the same worthless system they created. Once they’re in the swamp, they’re set for life….even if they’re not re-elected. They just pop up somewhere else out of nowhere. They’re supposed to work for America but they don’t seem to understand that. We used to be the home of the brave and the land of the free but now were running with our tail between our legs and leaving everyone and everything behind. This never should of happened. This is not what our veterans have fought and died for nor live with issues no one should have to deal with as a result of defending our country. But the swamp and both sides have let us all down.
A revolt in America is on the rise with high rank citizens in favor thereof. The swamp better wise up to the mess they’re responsible for and pay attention to Americans. There are more of us than there are them. The swamp is trying to gain complete control on Americans as Hitler did. At least we are aware of how that ended. Those that don’t should do some research. The swamp takes advantage of the stupid because they’re easily manipulated. It is all part of the WOKE movement.
We all deserve better than what we have as leaders in this country. But even as they lead us in the wrong direction, some still choose to follow them. But the swamp is so established, they feel they are indestructible and can do as they wish. Trump proved things can change but the swamp didn’t like that and rigged the election only to destroy our country with Biden and Harris. They may have gotten rid of Trump for this term but he will be back in the Whitehouse to fix this mess and what will be left of this country after the dumbocrats have their way for now.
Please take time to respect and recognize our armed forces and police. The swamp only respects theirselves and not the ones who actually earn it. Thanks for reading. - J. P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.