When the great Donald Trump was in office, all we heard from the Dumbocrats was “he’s going to put us in war”. But actually, back then we we’re living in safer times due to the fact that the rest of world respected President Trump and took his words seriously. Trump worked for America only and defended us, something the swamp isn’t used to seeing. But now here we are stuck with this fool Biden that no one respects while we’re sold out to the rest of the world to be taken advantage of. While we “go green” the other countries are arming up to over run us while our fool of a president proves time and time again just how stupid he is.
Look at how he decided for us to leave Afghanistan along with the weapons and Americans still in it, destroying and humiliating our country, proving to the rest of the world how ignorant he is. They know to take advantage now that Biden is in office before Trump is elected, since he will actually support and defend America and destroy anyone hell bent on destroying us. The world knows this to be true but for now, the flag of red, white and blue now runs away in the face of danger instead of standing up against those who mean us harm. We have turned white for surrender. We never thought we could or would ever look so stupid. It’s going to be a lot harder correcting these problems than it was creating them.
The Dumbocrats need stopped before they destroy us all along with the ones claiming to be republicans but are busy working the left’s agenda. All that is going on in the world today, the swamp sees no wrong in…. And that’s one of the problems right there. We have became the United States of stupidity and vulnerability thanks to Biden and the swamp. They destroy anything that Trump achieved just for spite. We were once “independent” from the rest of the world.
The Dumbocrats are a party of endless types- far left, far right and the monkeys in the middle. Nothing they have done has been for the good of this country. They can’t even abide by their own rules, the ones they set for us to follow. And another thing is government grants. Most are a waste of money due to the fact that they’re abused and misused. Whatever the grants are for only lasts as long as it will hold out. Wake up people! This crazy lifestyle will eventually end as it’s destroying us all. But the swamp wants us to be dependent upon them and that’s how socialism works. This is not how we were meant to live and it isn’t going to work. Thats already been proven throughout history. Abuse comes in many forms- domestic, child, animal ……government.
If you’re one of the last few who are honest and hardworking then you’re being put to the side. It now pays more to be a criminal and run loose. We have had enough and we know were better than what we are putting up with. You can’t report abuse when the government is the one doing the abusing. Life under the dumbocrats isn’t fun or safe any day of the week. Back to the beginning, Trump kept us out of war but Biden will be the one to throw us into a major one. Thanks to his stupidity were are going to end up destroyed. Thanks for reading and try to smile and laugh- I know it’s getting harder to do these days.
- J.P. Duddy
