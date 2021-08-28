Stumbling, bumbling Biden sure needs to get a new panel of advisors or at least watch the news. Biden and his advisors don’t know the amount of yet to be air lifted out or the amount of Americans there are which will probably end up left behind. The old saying of no American left behind, now means nothing. I guess this is all part of going WOKE. I would love to see bumbling Biden and laughing Harris actually go to Afghanistan and be the ones left. However, that would only be helpful to the Taliban to help destroy America, as the Biden Harris duo makes America remove our flag and leave our equipment behind looking like dogs with their tails tucked between their legs.
Even our own allies are ashamed of us, who we also abandoned. Who can even trust us now? We as Americans cannot trust the swamp and the world is taking advantage of that each day. Spineless Biden said he would show a sign of more force if any trouble occurs. Laughing Harris must of written that speech due to the fact everyone finds that statement funny. The lives of everyone who supported the cause is in the hands of Biden and Harris and the dumbocrats. I have all the respect in the world for our troops. I have only shame for the swamp.
For the short while they have been elected, they have put America in rewind. Trump ran on America first but Washington didn’t like that even though it worked. He proved it can be done. We’ve become a country who defunds the police and armed forces while going WOKE. Am I the only one who sees no good coming from this? The WOKE and the BLM movement along with others are full of it and do no good, only destroying what took so long to create.
Things were never perfect but they were also never this bad. As the older generation would of never allowed this stupidity to take place. But as we all die off, more stupid people are in charge. So what are the results of all this? Things getting worse. And who is going to step up to support and defend America when this happens? The answer is no one. These fools will run to their safe places and hug some puppies.
I’m sure that will work out great. As kids we played a game called follow the leader but we as we got older things are no longer a game and if you follow our leaders then we all end up destroyed. Wake up- we are all in big trouble like never before. If you feel I am wrong then step up and make a fool of yourself along with the ones who can barely think, hugging the puppies. Be careful not hug too tight or they’ll poop on you. We all need to vent. Perhaps this is how I do. It’s better than drinking or drugs as they are only one more problem.
I can only hope that someday things will be better. But I won’t hold my breath. Biden and Harris should step down and let Trump take things over to fix their problems before they get past the point of return. We need to get back to God, respect and Trump. Nothing else will work. The Dems need held accountable for the damage they’ve done to our country and be locked up for the crimes they’ve committed. Including rigging the election to say the least. The force of us, the people have been shut down. We don’t choose who gets in office anymore. We need to fear the dumbocrats more than the terrorist.
Our allies hear our worthless words of support as we leave them behind to fend for themselves. We all use to hang our heads in prayer, now it is in shame. Because apparently due to WOKE, we aren’t supposed to pray. We need to return to when Americans had respect for their flag, their country and God. This is the only way to get back. God bless the troops and God help the swamp. Thanks for reading.
- J.P. Duddy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.