Who is supporting or defending us as our boarders are wide open? All we are told are endless lies, starting back with the mask up, get a vaccine, two more on top of that and then still get sick anyway. They said middle class Americans would’nt be affected by higher taxes but no one is exempt these days from outrageous grocery, gas and other prices. Does middle class even exist anymore? Its either the top or the bottom these days. Trump warned us this would happen and he was right.
Everything that was down when he was in office is sky rocketing; taxes, crime, etcetera. Only a fool would deny that. Thanks to spineless Biden, were headed for WW. The swamp doesn’t understand the damage they have done or continue to do. I would love to have a better outlook on things but this is reality of our lives. We were once better off and it was taken away. Its time to push the reset button. We need leaders who put us first.
Don’t you find it hard to believe that were so broke when programs to support illegals are being made? Why is it what we pay into like SS, are the only things that seem to get compromised? Whose side is the swamp on? Theirs, not ours. We understand the problem and the problem is them. It’s time for audits and investigations to be done by people outside of the swamp. On another note, stop trying to tell children to choose their gender. This is abuse. Those of you supporting this don’t understand the damage your doing to them.
Things that we call issues these days, were never thought of when this world was actually normal. It’s been destroyed by freaks. If you need to figure out your gender then just look down. Don’t mess with nature and be happy with what God gave you. Don’t give children adult issues.
- J.P.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.