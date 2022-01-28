The dumbocrats are full of it and they must be constipated since they can’t pass anything that would be beneficial for once. And what little they do pass only ends up being a big mess. I am only trying to make a bad joke out of a bad situation. When Biden gave his first speech after being in office, he had nothing to brag about and ended up getting angry at the reporters as time went on. I feel it was humiliating but to be expected.
Our country is no longer safe unless you are one of the criminals. The public is tossed to the side as criminals are protected and allowed to walk by our elected fools.
They’re getting away with murder- LITERALLY. Some of them need executed not prosecuted. They are repeat offenders due to a faulted system that only violates the honest ones. Harsh but true. The failed system is killing us, literally. The wrong people get to live while families are left with a void in their lives. Who is protecting us? The answer is no one. A family member should be able to carry out justice. I am sure some will be offended by my words…boo hoo. Cry me a river and drown in the tears. I can’t help that I am only saying what mostly everyone else is thinking. Some things need said.
The way things are right now isn’t working. You, me or a loved one could be the next victim. Victims need a voice! Everyone has problems but only we control how we handle them. Theres no justification for this failed justice system where the problem lies. How many second chances do criminals get while the honest citizens have only one life to live. Once your beat to death, stabbed, shot or even pushed onto train tracks while going to work, you’re not coming back. It’s as if were reversing back to the Wild West days, train robberies and all. History is repeating itself and our eyes are wide open to it yet some are so blind to it.
The funny thing now is that the IRS claims they are going to make them report their income to pay their fair share of taxes….the criminals that is, not the IRS. This is how the swamp thinks. I highly doubt criminals will file taxes in the first place but oh boy will they be in trouble when they don’t…..yeah right! How stupid is the IRS? Funny, but it hurts too much to laugh at this point. But at the end of the day them and the swamp are the ones in control of this train wreck were all on board for.
But hold on its going to get even bumpier. They, the Swamp, see no wrong in their actions or lack thereof. They see no damage caused by their decisions. They see no partial responsibility in lives taken by those who should of already been locked up.
WE can make a change for the better….or die trying.
- J.P. Duddy
