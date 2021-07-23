Here we go again. Mask up, mask down, someone else shot, do as they say (until they change their mind), just a few of the things our “leaders” tell us and give the worthless ones of the union teachers another excuse not to return to the classrooms…..but still receive a paycheck. How are we supposed to decide what to think ourselves when our leaders can’t even make up their own minds?
The thing about it is the virus is a political issue that was used to effect the outcome of our previous presidential election and it is still being used by the Dems as a weapon against Americans. How does the swamp ever expect us to trust them when they make it obvious they have no idea what they are doing? They’re busy opening borders and transporting illegals to un-named locations. And by the way, one of the sites is in Kentucky. Where exactly? We don’t get to know. The result of this: more Covid cases, new virus’s and more drugs.
This is the way the swamp decides to solve problems…after they already created the majority of them to begin with. In reality, they never solve anything, only make it worse. When we the working people, have a job to do and consistently screw it up, we get fired. Election time is when we have the opportunity to fire them. However, even if and when we are successful in doing so, they only resurface somewhere else in the picture of circus clown politicians. Heres an idea; let’s take down the buildings that those clowns “work” in and put them in the big top tent, an environment they would be more suited in.
Instead of defunding police, defund the clowns of Washington. I support more funding for law enforcement whose job is to protect the public, which they can’t even do because of the swamp (the ones who have extra protection and security at our expense, while we’re forced to live a lawless lifestyle). And to make matters worse, they also find time to try and disarm law abiding Americans while letting criminals walk free, only to to be repeat offenders.
Our armed forces are being forced to WOKE which only makes us look weak to the rest of the world who is busy arming theirselves. Can anyone please explain how we are not past the point of return? What will pull us out of this ditch we keep digging ourselves in deeper each day? Our rights are being taken. I only hope it isn’t too late to have a voice be heard.
For now, I would like to end on a kind note to hopefully make us smile. In the words of the Looney Toons which should be the name of the swamp, “adeet, adeet, adeet, th, th that’s all folks!” Thanks for reading- J.P. Duddy.
