On Friday, December 10, at 9:05 pm, the Paducah Kentucky National Weather Service Office, issued a warning confirming the approach of a massive and extremely dangerous tornado. At 9:26 p.m. that warning was upgraded to the highest level of a life-threatening emergency. One minute later dark ominous skies unleashed a roaring fury, leaving a deadly path of chaos and destruction almost a mile wide and 225 miles long. But remarkably, even as the killer storm continued to rage, heroic first responders were already on the scene.
By midnight, Governor Andy Beshear had declared a state of emergency, activated the National Guard and the State Police, along with making an immediate request for Federal Emergency Assistance. President Joe Biden approved the emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky and promised Gov. Beshear that whatever is needed the Federal Government is going to find a way to provide it, and to call him personally for whatever additional assistance that may be necessary.
Juxtapose President Biden’s response to that of former Republican President Trump who very childishly rejected California’s initial request for disaster relief after 1.9 million acres had burned and 1,000 homes were lost due to wildfires. Proving once more what a vindictive, smart-a** jerk he’d always been, Trump informed his staff, that if the people of California don’t like me, do not provide money, do not provide disaster relief. After pressure from his own party Trump finally reversed his decision to provide Federal assistance.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Senator Rand Paul wrote that he fully supported Gov. Beshear’s request for federal assistance and he asked that the President move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state. Which is interesting, because over concerns of adding to the national debt, Senator Paul has voted against disaster relief aid for other states including, New York, New Jersey and Texas. Kentuckians deserve so much more than the short- sightedness of Rand Paul, who unsurprisingly voted against President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill which included almost $7 billion for Kentucky and $6.8 billion for FEMA.
In the blink of an eye, the world we knew, the ones we loved, the day to day life that we often take for granted, can be swept away, leaving us changed forever. Until all that’s left are the torn, scattered remnants of who we once were, leaving us clinging to the memories that remain.
To make a tax-deductible donation, go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund...please stay safe my friends.
