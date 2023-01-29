For it is time for judgment to begin with the household of God; - 1 Peter 4:17a
Throughout the history of the church, sadly many in high and visible positions within the church have fallen into sin, condemnation and judgment. For that reason, many stay away from the
church claiming that it’s only full of hypocrites. This verse in the book of First Peter reminds us that judgment is coming, but that it will begin in the church.
My advice to those who avoid church for the reason stated above would be this: you don’t go to church because of people, who obviously are imperfect at times. No! You go to church to
pursue a relationship with Jesus, who is perfect, all the time. Nevertheless, along with those who stay clear of the church doors, there are many who are awaiting God’s judgment against
the church for these indiscretions. However, there’s one thing you must understand about judgment.
For illustration purposes, let’s say that I am accused of a crime that I did not commit and am arrested, incarcerated and brought before judge and jury. If everyone does their jobs effectively, from the police, detectives, attorneys, judge and jury, then the outcome can be positive. Even
though I was arrested and jailed and brought before the court, the evidence presented all begs a verdict be brought on my behalf of “not guilty.” After the evidence has been presented, the jury has completed its deliberation and returned into the courtroom and the judge slams the gavel
down, there will be a judgment passed. That judgment will be “not guilty,” and I am released, free to go!
So the point is, not all judgment is bad. It’s true that judgment must begin in the house of God, but for the true church, those who are washed in the blood of Jesus and daily pursue a relationship with him, the judgment will not be against us, but for us… “not guilty.”
Now, I’m not saying that for the church anything goes and there should be no worry of consequences. On the contrary, those within the church who live a life of sin and indiscretion will be responsible to answer for what they have done, for the unrepented wrongs that they have
committed. However, if they truly repent and turn back to God fully, then also for them, the judgment will be, “not guilty!”
I know that doesn’t seem fair. It actually isn’t. But forgiveness isn’t fair. Mercy isn’t fair. Grace isn’t fair. Obviously, the devil doesn’t play fair when he attacks people in any of the many ways
in which he does so. Well, in this way, God doesn’t play fair either! It doesn’t matter what I’ve done. I could’ve lived the most wretched life, committed the most atrocious acts against people, and as long as I truly repent before God, my judgment is “not guilty.” In this case, it’s not fair for the devil, who thought he’d won and was going to take me to hell, but in an instant, everything changed! Literally, in the twinkling of an eye, my eternal destiny changed from hell to heaven.
All of us who have received Christ into our lives and hearts should know this and be very grateful. More than that, we should be so much more understanding of those who have not yet realized this powerful biblical truth. Every sinner out there who is obviously bound for hell is just one moment away from having their eternal destiny changed forever. All it may take is for someone to share with them the truth of the Word of God and how the Bible says, “it is the goodness of God that leads men to repentance.” If they only knew how good God really is, how many right now would give up their own will and place their lives in the hands of that loving
God?
My encouragement to you this week is this: be the one who shows the world the goodness of God. Everyone will be judged someday, both good and bad, but right now God is not looking to condemn anyone, he’s looking to save them, heal them, bless them, comfort them… he’s
looking to redeem them from destruction and give them a hope and a future! At Grace
Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
