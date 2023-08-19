With August being Child Support Awareness Month and 1 in 6 children in the U.S. living in poverty, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States with the Most Underprivileged Children, as well as expert commentary.
In order to bring awareness to the condition of underprivileged children throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key measures of neediness. The data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.
Welfare of Children in Kentucky (1=Most; 25=Avg.):
8th – % of Children in Households with Below-Poverty Income
6th – % of Maltreated Children
12th – Child Food-Insecurity Rate
29th – % of Uninsured Children
14th – Infant Mortality Rate
11th – % of Children in Foster Care
21st – % of Children in Single-Parent Families
