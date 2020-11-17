At first the Trump White House rejected science, now they’re trying to reject basic math. There’s an old adage that says, “When the law is against you, argue the facts, when the facts are against you, argue the law, when both the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell”, which seems to be the new Trump strategy.Like a mad Shakespearean King, Trump called a 2 a.m. press conference in the early morning hours of November 4th, in the east room of the White House. Surrounded by family, friends and ‘yes’ men, Trump made the bizarre declaration of “Victory”, and that he would soon be asking the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.
Donald Trump attacked the integrity of poll workers and claims that Philadelphia (the birthplace of American Democracy) is engaged in illegal activity by the simple act of counting the votes. And let’s not forget that little band of enablers like Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham. Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy, keeps performing like an organ grinder’s street monkey. Chattering that the “Election is rigged”, “Joe Biden voted 50 to 5,000 times” and my personal favorite “Networks don’t get to decide elections, the courts do”. Wrong my freakish little friend, in a democracy the people get to decide, besides, you had no problem when CNN at 3:12 a.m. the morning after the election in 2016 announced Trump the winner.
Then we have that spittle-spewing Senator from South Carolina, Mr. Lindsey Graham, who claims there are a lot of shenanigans going on in Philadelphia and that dead people are actually voting! You must be getting desperate Lindsey if you’re now blaming Trump’s defeat on the walking dead. But I do agree with you about lots of shenanigans going on, we had Trump’s handed picked Post Master General trying desperately to undermine and disrupt the on time delivery of the mail. The GOP in California were caught setting up illegal ballot drop boxes, and the Texas Republican Governor mandating only one ballot drop box per county. We had the Republican controlled Senate, fast tracking a Supreme Court nominee, days before the election, just in case Trump requires help from the judicial branch. Along with Trump’s continued assault on mail-in-ballots, accusing mail carriers of selling ballots and even dumping them in the rivers. Yet against all that, Donald Trump was defeated by the greatest voter turn out in American history.
In 2016, only hours after the election, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump to concede and to congratulate him on a hard fought election. To the American people she said, “I hope that he will be a successful President for all Americans. We must accept this result and look to the future. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead”. But even in victory Donald Trump was a “sore winner” because he immediately formed a Voter Fraud Commission because he just could not accept the fact that Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote by 2.9 million. After a full year of digging for dirt and leaving no stone unturned, the commission was quietly disbanded without even turning in a report. So don’t hold your breath if you’re waiting for Donald Trump to admit defeat and concede.
A wise man once said, “The most powerful word in the history of man is V-O-T-E, and to those that engage in disruption, shout their filthy slogans or try to shout down speakers, is not to answer in kind but go to the polls and in the quiet of the election box stand up and be counted”. That man was former Republican President Richard Nixon...please stay safe my friends.
