No sooner had Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential running mate, Donald Trump bequeathed her “NASTY”, which just happens to be his favorite adjective for any strong, intelligent woman that he feels threatened by. But to a misogynist like Donald Trump, demeaning women is nothing new. In fact, he has a long history of assaulting, insulting and berating women.
With echoes of “Lock her up” still ringing in our ears, I’m sure we can all agree that Hillary Clinton was Trump’s greatest nemesis. But Trump cannot be gracious even in victory, even now he cannot get beyond the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million. To the small, petty mind of Trump, she remains that mean, nasty woman.
Trump is so threatened by the matriarchal Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, he’s not spoken to her in over 10 months. But just like a temper tantrum-throwing child, making faces behind a parent’s back, Trump calls her a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. Trump has called United States Senators, Elizabeth Warren and Mazie Hirono, nasty women, Mary Barra the CEO of General Motors has been labeled nasty, even the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Christina Freeland has been branded nasty by our President.
The sophomoric insults of Donald Trump have crossed oceans and traveled around the world. Trump called former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May a “fool”, and described Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany (considered by many to be the most powerful woman in the world) as “stupid”. What do all these powerful, incredibly intelligent women have in common, and why is Donald Trump so threatened by them? Because they refuse to be submissive, stay in their place, bow down, be intimidated or controlled by an overblown braggart like Donald Trump. I’ve got to ask, does this vulgar, whining little man really make you proud America?
As the God Father of soul, James Brown once said, “it’s a man’s world”. Well, maybe the mighty Lion is still the King of the jungle, but just remember it’s the fearsome Lioness that does the hunting and brings home the meat. Trump should be afraid, very afraid, because that menacing, ever increasing sound in the distance is the roar of women who have had it with being abused, harassed, disrespected and treated like second class citizens by condescending men. With over half the voting power in America, women are making their presence known and their voices heard.
Yeah, James, it may still be a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman. Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.