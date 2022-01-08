As I write this, tears are streaming down my face. I’m just hearing of another young person gone too soon because of a drug overdose. 90 percent of these people don’t mean to die. They’re blindly accepting heroin from people they think they they can trust without a thought that it may have Fentenyl in it and they’re dropping week after week.
They’re leaving behind parents and brothers and sisters and children and friends that love them and have to go on living and thinking that maybe they could’ve done something to help and they didn’t. As a parent of a drug addict, I understand all too well the pain and heartbreak of watching your child (adult or not, us Momma’s will always see our kids as our babies) go to jail, get out, go to rehab after rehab after rehab and then the majority of them go right back to the same ol’ crowd and the same old drugs and the cycle begins all over again.
As the parent of an addict, seeing your adult kid dead from an over dose, all the while using the Narcan and praying for a breath to return, is something you don’t get over. There are those who say “ a drug addict will continue their habit now that there’s hope. Let me tell you this.. I’ve never bern so thankful in my life for Narcan.
I now carry it with me in case I should ever come upon somebody else’s loved one that’s on the brink of death. I’ve read so very many stories written by former addicts who stated they had OD’d time and again and every time, Narcan saved them. Im every article I’ve read, the addict is thankful that no one gave up on them becayse the last chance they got, ended up changing their lives. As parent’s, we hear, “well why don’t you have him or her arrested” or “you let me find out one of my sons or daughters is using drugs and they’re out on their behinds as quick as they can blink”.
It’s very easy for others to offer advice and judgement when they haven’t walked a mile in your shoes or theirs. Sure, you can throw one out and then try to sleep at night while wondering if he or she is cold or hungry. Are they safe? Sure, you can have your kid arrested and then you go to sleep at night knowing they’re being mistreated, going hungry, made to sleep on a concrete floor because too many are packed into one cell, knowing they’ll have to fight to keep what food they do get and all the while, knowing that nothing will ever change in the way that staff treat ‘em just because they can. Sure, you might say, “well, at least they’re alive and getting fed”. No, they’re going thru withdrawals in a place surrounded by those who look down their noses at them as if they’re better than they are just because they have power over them.
They laugh when one complains of pain of hunger, treat them like animals and completely ignore the fact that these addicts are God’s people too, who made bad choices. Yes, the way to end such treatment is to get off the drugs and stay off. I totally agree yet then again, I have never walked a mile in their shoes. Then you’ll have those that like to say, “well they should have been raised to do better and to know better”.
I’ll agree that that summation may be true for some but I can promise you that it isn’t true for all. I KNOW how I was raised and that I raised mine just the same. I’ve never been a smoker nor tried any type of drug that wasn’t medically necessary. I’ve drank a few times and still enjoy a cold one or two on a hot Summer day. I’ve never poor yet I grew up with very little but I grew up with enough.
I’ve caught myself judging others based on their last names or their addicted ways. I’m no better than anyone and I try hard every day to remember that. I may have made better choices but that doesn’t make me any better in God’s eyes than an addict. And the WORST thing I’ve heard is; “well if they don’t have any better sense than to put the s#!t in their bodies, then they ought ta die”.
I’ve NEVER, EVER known ANYONE who says, “hey. I wanna grow up to be a drug addict” and tear my family apart”. I’m definitely not holier than thou but one thing I can tell you is that the ONLY time you’ll see me looking down on someone is if I’m helping them up. We all have in our family or know someone who is an addict.
We ALL generally know where at least one dealer lives if not more. So call the the 911 hotline, report suspicious activity, secure your homes the best you can but please don’t just shake your heads and go on about your day. Drug addict or not, they’re still human. Don’t offer them money,, offer them kindness, a sandwich, or maybe a hot or cold drink when u pass them. Your kindness won’t go unnoticed.
God is always watching. Most of all, let them see, BY YOUR ACTIONS, that change IS possible, that not ALL of us judge them first. BE THAT CHANGE. TREAT THEM LIKE THE HUMANS THAT THEY ARE!
Sincerely,
Brokenhearted in
Appalachia
